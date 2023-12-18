April 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

In the wake of the deadly Covenant School shooting on March 27, protestors filled the Tennessee State Capitol demanding gun reform. On April 6, the Tennessee House devolved into chaos after Republicans moved to expel Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville for "disorderly behavior" after they staged a protest in favor of gun control on the statehouse floor in an act of defiance. House Republicans voted to expel Jones and Pearson, both of whom are Black, for their role in the protest. Johnson, who is white, dodged an expulsion by one vote.

In New York, former President Donald Trump appeared in federal court on April 4 and pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 counts of allegedly falsifying business records. He is accused of hiding hush-money payments at his namesake company, where his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, arranged to silence two women before the 2016 election. It marked the first time in history that a former president had been criminally charged. Photographer Seth Harrison of The Journal News recalls the media frenzy around Trump's arraignment. "As this was the first of the investigations against Trump to result in charges, the national media, along with many protestors both for and against the former president, descended on lower Manhattan in the days preceding the arraignment, creating a week-long "circus" atmosphere outside the courthouse. I spent the week leading up to this moment outside the courthouse photographing the protestors and, along with the hundreds of other members of the media, anxiously awaiting Trump's arrival."

April 3

People protest in support of gun reform during a House session at the Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville, Tenn.

April 4

Former President Donald Trump arrives in court for his arraignment on 34 felony counts relate to his alleged role in a scheme that directed hush money payments to two women prior to the 2016 election.

Brianna Lopez and Sylvie Rivera share a kiss during a protest against an anti-trans guest speaker outside of the Corbett Center Student Union at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M.

April 5

A damaged apartment building is seen in South Louisville, Ky., after strong storms and a tornado moved through the area.

April 7

A firefighter sits on the front step after a three-alarm fire at 835 Montello St. in Brockton, Mass.

Brooks Koepka checks the scoreboard during the second round of The Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga.

April 9

Worshipers gather on the Juno Beach Pier for an Easter sunrise service led by Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Juno Beach, Fla.

April 17

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman returns to work at the U.S. Capitol in Washington after being hospitalized for clinical depression.

Demonstrators rally near the site where Jayland Walker was shot and killed by Akron police last summer as they protest a grand jury's decision to not criminally charge the eight police officers involved in the incident in Akron, Ohio.

April 22

Lanterns are seen the lake during the Water Lantern Festival at the Surprise Community Park in Surprise, Ariz.

April 23

The northern lights light up the sky in Pulaski, Wis.

April 26

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, First Lady of the Republic of Korea, on the South Lawn of The White House for the State Visit in Washington.

April 27

Lightning strikes over the ocean in Brevard County, Fla.

