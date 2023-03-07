April court date for defendant charged with misdemeanor hazing of Danny Santulli

Judge's gavel

The only defendant charged with a misdemeanor in the hazing of University of Missouri student Danny Santulli in 2021 may enter a guilty plea at his next hearing in April, his attorney said Tuesday in Boone County court.

Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, is charged with misdemeanor hazing, with 10 other defendants charged with felony hazing. Wetzler and his attorney, Rusty Antel, appeared by video during the court hearing.

Antel at a previous hearing said he had hoped to have a resolution to the case by Tuesday's hearing.

"We had made some progress a few weeks ago and that just stopped," Antel said to Judge Stephanie Morrell. "I don't think they're ready to have the case disposed of because of the pending felony cases."

Santulli was a pledge to the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, also known as Fiji when he was forced to drink a bottle of vodka during what was called "pledge dad reveal night."

Santulli collapsed during the night of Oct. 19, 2021, with alcohol poisoning and was unresponsive. Taken by car to the University of Missouri Hospital, personnel there revived him.

The resulting brain damage left Santulli unable to walk, speak or see. His family cares for him around the clock at their home in Minnesota. Settlements of civil lawsuits against fraternity members are paying for the care.

The other 10 criminal defendants' cases also are making their way through the courts.

The university has disciplined 13 fraternity members and removed the fraternity from campus.

Morrell set Wetzler's next court date for 9 a.m. April 25.

