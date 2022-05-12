April was deadliest month this year in Austin traffic. 40% of deaths were pedestrians

At least 13 people died in Austin traffic, or as a result of it, in April, the deadliest month on the city's roads so far this year.

The city saw five more traffic deaths in April than those reported in March, with police recording four more deaths since Jan. 1 than in the same period in 2021, the deadliest year on record for Austin.

Five of those who died in April were women and eight were men, police records show.

At least six of those who died were pedestrians, according to preliminary data from Austin police. At least two people died in three-vehicle crashes, two died while driving motorcycles, one death involved an 18-wheeler, one involved a scooter and another was the victim of a single-vehicle crash.

Last year, Austin police recorded a total of 120 deaths from traffic incidents — the most in the nearly four decades that the Austin Police Department has kept such records.

Austin at the end of April 2021 had tallied 33 traffic-related deaths. This year, as of April 30, Austin police had recorded at least 37 deaths.

Six deaths occurred in January of this year, 10 in February and eight in March, according to police records.

Traffic deaths in 2021: As Austin's traffic deaths reach a record high, Vision Zero and police are questioned

Pedestrians make up 40% of traffic deaths in 2022

Authorities this year have recorded at least 15 pedestrian deaths, already more than a third of the 2021 total of 43.

The first pedestrian fatality in April was on the first day of the month in the 10800 block of North Lamar Boulevard in Central Austin.

Austin police were called to the crash at around 11:40 p.m. and found 50-year-old Stacey Gerstenlaur with injuries. Gerstenlaur, who was walking when she was hit by a vehicle, died at the scene, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.

The next day, Austin police were called at around 1:20 a.m. to the 7400 block of Interstate 35 North. Investigators say 26-year-old Joshua Garcia died after he was also hit by a vehicle in Central Austin.

Garcia died at the scene of the crash, police said. The driver who hit Garcia also cooperated with investigators.

Another pedestrian, a young boy, was fatally struck by a driver in the 1700 block of Marcus Abrams Boulevard in South Austin on April 10.

Investigators think the boy, whose name and age were not released by authorities, and Xavier Zarate, who was 41 at the time of the crash, had gotten into a fight earlier that evening.

Authorities say that during the altercation, the child was struck by Zarate’s vehicle, causing serious, life-threatening injuries. He was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Zarate was arrested and charged with third-degree felony injury to a child. The investigation is still active, police said.

On April 25, when Austin police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard in East Austin, authorities said it appeared that a driver of a Toyota Corolla had hydroplaned in the rain, struck the inside guardrail and came to a stop.

Investigators said the woman, later identified as 31-year-old Kassie Wolin, got out of her vehicle. While outside her car, she was then struck by another vehicle after it also hydroplaned, police said.

That driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators, authorities said.

Another pedestrian was killed on April 28 just before 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of Interstate 35 South, according to police.

Authorities say 42-year-old Pauline Juro died at the scene after she tried to walk across the highway lanes. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

On the last day in April, 64-year-old Inocencio Gomez died after he tried crossing in the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard and a vehicle hit him, according to police records.

Gomez later died from his injuries, police records show.

2 motorcycle crashes in late April

Authorities so far this year have confirmed 10 fatal motorcycle crashes, already nearly matching the total of 11 fatal motorcycle collisions reported in all of 2021.

Police responded to a fatal motorcycle wreck at 9:51 a.m. on April 27. Investigators said 29-year-old Christian Stewart died after he hit a pillar in the 6800 block of I-35 North. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier on April 26, Austin police were called at 10:37 p.m. to another motorcycle crash in the 9800 block of West Parmer Lane in Northwest Austin.

More: After three motorcycle deaths in nine hours on Austin roads, authorities urge caution

Investigators said that 33-year-old Ryan Ford died after he crashed with a vehicle. He was taken to a Round Rock hospital, where he died on April 28.

Of the fatal motorcycle crashes so far this year, one happened in January, five were in February and two were in March, according to police.

18-wheeler collisions decreasing

As motorcycle crashes appear to be increasing this year compared to last, the number of 18-wheeler crashes may be showing signs of going down.

In January, Austin police confirmed that 12 people had died in 18-wheeler crashes in all of 2021. That number accounted for 10% of all traffic deaths in 2021 and was an overall increase in similar deaths from 2020 (one death or 1% of all traffic deaths) and 2019 (five deaths or 5%).

More on 18-wheeler crashes:: As Austin's traffic deaths reach a record high, Vision Zero and police are questioned

Authorities in January told the American-Statesman that they were not sure why 18-wheeler crashes were so high last year and could not identify specific trends that linked them together.

Austin police this year have only reported one 18-wheeler traffic death on April 15. Investigators say 23-year-old Jose Ramirez died after he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler in the 9000 block of Interstate 35 in North Austin at around 2:40 a.m.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped after the crash and is cooperating with investigators, a statement from Austin police said.

Pair of three-vehicle crashes

Authorities in April reported two three-vehicle crashes that ended in death.

Authorities on April 21 responded to the intersection of Metric Boulevard and Cedar Bend Drive in North Austin after reports of a crash. Investigators determined that the driver of a Kia Rio tried to turn left onto Cedar Bend when she failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the driver of a GMC Acadia.

The Kia Rio then crashed into a parked Volkswagen, according to police. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries on April 24. The investigation is still active.

The second three-vehicle crash was on April 26 in the 12000 block of Dessau Road in Northwest Austin, where investigators think a driver of a Toyota Avalon was driving south on Dessau Road when they struck a Mazda Miata, pushing the Mazda into a third vehicle.

The Mazda driver, later identified as 30-year-old Michael Arellano, died at the scene of the crash.

The other two drivers stayed at the crash site and cooperated with authorities, police said.

Scooter fatality in East Austin

At the end of April, Austin police were called to investigate a fatal scooter crash in East Austin.

Investigators arrived to the 3400 block of East 7th Street in East Austin at around 2:31 a.m. on April 29, after receiving reports that a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Once at the scene, Austin police learned that Adam Gaconnet, 32, was driving a scooter when he was struck by a vehicle. Gaconnet died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested on a drunken driving charge, police said.

This was the first fatal scooter crash of 2022, police records show. Authorities have confirmed that four people died while riding scooters in 2021.

Anyone with more information regarding any of these cases can call Austin police at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477, or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips through APD’s free mobile app, Austin PD.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: 13 killed on Austin roads in April; year's toll up to at least 37