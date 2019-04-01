April specials: Kick off the month with a Cheesecake Factory freebie on April Fools' Day

Forget about April showers bringing flowers.
April brings big freebie and deal days starting with April Fools' Day Monday and a rare Cheesecake Factory special.
The first week of the month also brings National Burrito Day Thursday and National Beer Day Sunday.
But one of the month's big days for deals and freebies is Tax Day April 15 when some businesses will mark the tax return deadline with some tax relief.
Here are the deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.
Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with more specials.
Businesses with 20 or more locations can submit meal deals here.
April 1: Cheesecake Factory freebie
To get this deal, you’ll have to be fast.
The Cheesecake Factory is teaming up with DoorDash to give away $250,000 worth of free food on Monday, April 1. Although the timing of the offer might seem like a joke, the first 10,000 DoorDash customers who claim a reward at www.thecheesecakefactory.com/promo will receive $25 to use on a Cheesecake Factory delivery order any day that week.
The giveaway starts at 4 p.m. ET and if a December free cheesecake giveaway is any indication quantities will go fast.
“On a day where most people play pranks and make jokes, we are so pleased to offer 10,000 of our guests something that is real and meaningful,” said David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, in a statement. “We hope all of our guests will enjoy delivery from DoorDash throughout the week without a delivery fee.”
The DoorDash free delivery offer is available through Sunday, April 7, which also is the last day to redeem the free $25 reward. Find a list of delivery areas and additional information at www.thecheesecakefactory.com/delivery.
April 1: More April Fools' Day deals
Bruegger’s Bagels: Inner Circle rewards program members or anyone who joins the program by Monday, can get a dozen bagels for $6.99.
Dunkin’: Every Monday in April, DD Perks members can get one order of free hash browns. To get the freebie, purchase any medium or large beverage through mobile ordering and add an order of hash browns to the back before checking out. Sign up for DD Perks by downloading the Dunkin’ app on the App Store or get it on Google Play. Also starting on April 1, Peeps Donuts and marshmallow-flavored coffee is available.
Ike's Sandwiches: Get buy-one-get-one free sandwiches when you show a Facebook post Monday. Free sandwich may not be greater than $13.31 and there's a limit of one free sandwich per person on in-store orders.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza: On Monday, get $5 off any two medium pizzas using coupon code 706233.
Olive Garden: On April Fools' Day, Olive Garden launches four new “Giant Italian Classics” including a Giant Chicken Parmigiana at nearly a foot-long and the Giant Meatball, which weighs about 12 ounces. Giant Italian Classics are served with unlimited breadsticks, homemade soup or salad with prices starting at $12.99.
Outback Steakhouse: Get a free Bloomin' Onion with any purchase at Monday for Bloomin' Monday.
April 1-3: Taco Bell freebie
Through April 3 at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, get a free small Pepsi Zero Sugar and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar with any mobile or online pick-up purchase. Sign up for offers at www.tacobell.com/register.
April 4: National Burrito Day
The made-up food holiday is held on the first Thursday of April each year. Here are a few deals to get you ready and here are last year's deals.
California Tortilla: Burrito Elito members who purchase a burrito or burrito bowl on Thursday and use their Burrito Elito card will get an email the next day for a free burrito or bowl valid through April 12. Sign up for the rewards program at www.californiatortilla.com/burrito-elito.
Chipotle: Get free delivery on all orders $10 and up Thursday on all orders placed through the Chipotle app or website, or through DoorDash.
Dos Toros: Customers who follow @DosToros on Instagram and show the cashier they’re following the account will receive free guacamole on burritos Thursday.
Moe's Southwest Grill: Locations nationwide have $5 burritos Thursday.
QDOBA Mexican Eats: To celebrate National Burrito Day, QDOBA is offering rewards members triple points Thursday. Sign up for the free program at www.qdoba.com.
Rubio's Coastal Grill: Get any burrito for $5 with the purchase of a drink Thursday and a coupon posted on www.rubios.com. Choose from seafood, chicken or steak. Valid during normal business hours at all locations except for select Las Vegas casino and outlet mall franchises, the chain announced in a Facebook post.
Taco John’s: Get two for $4 beef burritos and $1 bean burritos at participating locations with the Taco John’s app on National Burrito Day. Download the app at www.tacojohns.com/app.
Tijuana Flats: Every Thursday is "Throwback Thursdaze" at participating locations. Get select burritos, chips and a drink for $5.99. For $1 more, get a steak burritos. This offer is not valid on specialty burritos.
Willy’s Mexican Grill: Build Your Own Burrito or bowls are $4.04 Thursday at all locations.
April 5-21: Stop & Shop egg hunt
From Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 21, all Stop & Shop stores will have a golden egg hunt. A golden egg will be hidden throughout the store in a new spot each day. Once a child spots it, he or she can tell a store associate where it is and will win a prize.
April 6-7: Free museum admission
The Bank of America “Museums on Us” program is held the first full weekend of each month in 2019. Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust credit and debit cardholder get free general admission to select cultural attractions throughout the country by presenting credit or debit card and a photo ID.
There are more than 225 Museums on Us partners in 123 cities across the U.S. The offer is for cardholders only. Guests are not eligible for free admission and the program excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions and ticketed shows.
Find a list of participating museums on the Bank of America website.
April 7: National Beer Day
National Beer Day is a historic day. On April 7, 1933, the Cullen-Harrison Act signed by President Franklin Roosevelt went into effect, which allowed beer to be legally manufactured and sold in the U.S. Check out last year's roundup.
Hurricane Grill & Wings: Get a domestic draft for $3 on National Beer Day Sunday.
Luna Grill: All beers are $3 on Sunday.
Yard House: Select locations will be offering $3 pints Sunday. Times may vary by location and not valid in Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.
April 9: National Unicorn Day
Chuck E. Cheese’s is launching Unicorn Churros on April 8, just ahead of National Unicorn Day on Tuesday, April 9. The limited-time item is available through June 6 but will be free for the made-up holiday with the purchase of 30 minutes of “All You Can Play.”
The regular price is $3.99 and flavors include blue raspberry, sour green apple and cotton candy. It’s also available through delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub beginning April 8.
There’s also a challenge where kids can help spread the word of “the colorful, whimsical Unicorn Churros by posting a pic with their hair in a unicorn horn using the #UnicornItChallenge.”
April 9: Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's
You’ll want to scoop up this sweet, chilly freebie Tuesday, April 9. Ben & Jerry’s is celebrating its Free Cone Day and participating Scoop Shops around the world will give away free ice cream cups and cones from noon to 8 p.m.
April 9: Nothing Bundt Cakes freebie
To celebrate the opening of its 300th bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away Confetti Bundtlets at participating bakeries for 300 seconds on Tuesday, April 9. The giveaway starts at 3 p.m. local time and locations will give away up to 300 free treats. Limit one per person and no coupon is needed.
April 15: Tax Day
Many more deals are expected. Check out last year's roundup.
Bananas Smoothies & Frozen Yogurt: Get a free small frozen yogurt Monday, April 15.
Boston Market: The $10.40 Tax Day meal special includes a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread and a regular fountain beverage drink, while supplies last. No coupon is needed and the offer is available from April 10-15 at restaurants and for online delivery.
Bruegger’s Bagels: With the annual tax time deal, get 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheeses, for $10.40, a $3.50-plus deduction, from April 10-15 at participating bakeries. To get this offer, be a member of the Bruegger’s Inner Circle or claim the offer at www.brueggers.com.
BurgerFi: The chain is celebrating Tax Day with $4.15 BurgerFi Cheeseburgers on Monday, April 15 through the BurgerFi app only. Download the app at www.burgerfi.com/rewards.
California Tortilla: With any Tax Day purchase, get free chips and queso when you say “1040.”
Cicis: Adult buffets are $4.15 Tax Day with the purchase of a large drink and a coupon available at http://bit.ly/2CCMH2u.
Corner Bakery Cafe: Get two entrees for $10.40 April 15-17, in-café only.
Great American Cookies: The national gourmet cookie shop continues its annual Tax Day tradition. Get one free Original Chocolate Chip Cookies at participating locations for stopping by.
Hardee’s: The fast food chain is giving away free sausage biscuits from 7 to 10 a.m. Tax Day at participating locations. To get this freebie, you need to say, “Made from scratch.” One per customer, while supplies last. Tax not included.
Hot Dog on a Stick: Get one free Turkey or Veggie Dog participating locations for Tax Day on Monday, April 15. Limit one per customer. No purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary.
Kona Ice: Tax Day is Kona Ice’s National “Chill Out Day." Stop by the company’s island-inspired trucks during select hours Monday for a free cup of tropical shaved ice. Find participating hours and locations at www.kona-ice.com/chill-out-day.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Get $3 off any large using code 481658 or $8 off any two large pizzas using code 883457.
Planet Fitness: This relaxing Tax Day promotion runs from April 11-20. Members and non-members can use available HydroMassage chairs with a coupon that will be available at www.planetfitness.com starting April 11.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a buy-one-get-one free entrée at locations nationwide for Tax Day when you mention that it is Tax Day.
Schlotzsky's: Get a free small original sandwich with purchase of chips and a medium drink Tax Day. This deal is available at all locations and no coupon is needed.
Smoothie King: Get $2 off any 20-ounce smoothie April 15-18 with Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards app. More information will be posted soon at www.smoothieking.com/taxday. Sign up for the app at www.smoothieking.com/healthy-rewards.
White Castle: For Tax Day, the fast-food chain will offer 15 percent off any order in-Castle with a coupon that will be posted on social media pages and sent to email subscribers.
April 15-21: How to get free eggs
Coupons.com is offering free eggs at Walmart from April 15-21. “Clip” the offer on the website or app, shop for eggs at Walmart, and submit your receipt for reimbursement.
April 21: Easter
There will be eggs-cellent deals and special offers. Here's how the holiday was celebrated in 2018.
April 22: Earth Day
BurgerFi: In honor of Earth Day, participating BurgerFi locations nationwide are encouraging guests to eat their greens by offering $5 VegeFi Burger. Also, with any burger purchase made that day, guests will also receive a free Heinz Tomato Seed pack while supplies last.
April 26: National Pretzel Day
Lots of twisted deals are expected Friday, April 26. Here are last year’s deals and what we’ve confirmed for 2019.
Cumberland Farms: Get a free Chill Zone fountain or frozen beverage with the purchase of any hot pretzel from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 26 at participating locations.
Ongoing specials
Bonefish Grill: Through April 19, the seafood chain has “the O M G (Ocean Mixed Grill)” four-course for $49, which includes a starter of Bang Bang Shrimp, salad, select sides and choice of wood-grilled seafood selections. Select bottles of wine can be added for $25.
Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar: Through May 6, to introduce its new Express Lunch program, customers dining in from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “can experience a full-service lunch in 20 minutes guaranteed or it is free,” the company announced.
Chili’s: The $5 Margarita for April is the “Straw-Eddy ‘Rita,” which is made with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, fresh sour and strawberry purée.
Chipotle: Through June 23, sign up for the chain's new nationwide loyalty program Chipotle Rewards and make a $5 or more purchase to get free chips and guac. Sign up at www.chipotle.com/rewards or on the Chipotle app.
Dunkin’: In April, get medium Cold Brew for $2 from 2 to 6 p.m. at participating locations.
Olive Garden: Through May 27, the chain has four new “Giant Italian Classics” including a Giant Chicken Parmigiana at nearly a foot-long and the Giant Meatball, which weighs about 12 ounces. Giant Italian Classics are served with unlimited breadsticks, homemade soup or salad with prices starting at $12.99.
On the Border: The chain has a $9.99 Chicken Fajita special through April 6. Learn more at www.ontheborder.com.
Quaker Steak & Lube: Through June 16, get a free mystery bonus card worth up to a $20 dollar value when you purchase $50 dollars in gift cards.
Sonic Drive-In: For a limited time, get the new Brunch Burger for $2.99 with a side of medium crispy Tots. The brunch burger includes a fried egg on a brioche bun.
