April specials: Kick off the month with a Cheesecake Factory freebie on April Fools' Day

Forget about April showers bringing flowers.

April brings big freebie and deal days starting with April Fools' Day Monday and a rare Cheesecake Factory special.

The first week of the month also brings National Burrito Day Thursday and National Beer Day Sunday.

But one of the month's big days for deals and freebies is Tax Day April 15 when some businesses will mark the tax return deadline with some tax relief.

Here are the deals, big days and ongoing specials, available at participating locations. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Bookmark this page because it'll be updated frequently with more specials.

Businesses with 20 or more locations can submit meal deals here.

Year of freebies: Free coffee, doughnuts, cheeseburgers and more: How to fill 2019 with freebies and deals

Fish Fry Fridays: McDonald's, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A and more serve up fish sandwiches for Lent

April 1: Cheesecake Factory freebie

To get this deal, you’ll have to be fast.

The Cheesecake Factory is teaming up with DoorDash to give away $250,000 worth of free food on Monday, April 1. Although the timing of the offer might seem like a joke, the first 10,000 DoorDash customers who claim a reward at www.thecheesecakefactory.com/promo will receive $25 to use on a Cheesecake Factory delivery order any day that week.

The giveaway starts at 4 p.m. ET and if a December free cheesecake giveaway is any indication quantities will go fast.

“On a day where most people play pranks and make jokes, we are so pleased to offer 10,000 of our guests something that is real and meaningful,” said David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, in a statement. “We hope all of our guests will enjoy delivery from DoorDash throughout the week without a delivery fee.”

The DoorDash free delivery offer is available through Sunday, April 7, which also is the last day to redeem the free $25 reward. Find a list of delivery areas and additional information at www.thecheesecakefactory.com/delivery.

April 1: More April Fools' Day deals

Bruegger’s Bagels: Inner Circle rewards program members or anyone who joins the program by Monday, can get a dozen bagels for $6.99.

Dunkin’: Every Monday in April, DD Perks members can get one order of free hash browns. To get the freebie, purchase any medium or large beverage through mobile ordering and add an order of hash browns to the back before checking out. Sign up for DD Perks by downloading the Dunkin’ app on the App Store or get it on Google Play. Also starting on April 1, Peeps Donuts and marshmallow-flavored coffee is available.

Ike's Sandwiches: Get buy-one-get-one free sandwiches when you show a Facebook post Monday. Free sandwich may not be greater than $13.31 and there's a limit of one free sandwich per person on in-store orders.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: On Monday, get $5 off any two medium pizzas using coupon code 706233.

Olive Garden: On April Fools' Day, Olive Garden launches four new “Giant Italian Classics” including a Giant Chicken Parmigiana at nearly a foot-long and the Giant Meatball, which weighs about 12 ounces. Giant Italian Classics are served with unlimited breadsticks, homemade soup or salad with prices starting at $12.99.

Outback Steakhouse: Get a free Bloomin' Onion with any purchase at Monday for Bloomin' Monday.

No joke!: A Peeps doughnut and marshmallow-flavored coffee arrive at Dunkin' April 1

New candy: New hazelnut spread M&M's are coming in April along with new Reese's cups

April 1-3: Taco Bell freebie

Through April 3 at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, get a free small Pepsi Zero Sugar and Mountain Dew Baja Blast Zero Sugar with any mobile or online pick-up purchase. Sign up for offers at www.tacobell.com/register.

April 4: National Burrito Day

The made-up food holiday is held on the first Thursday of April each year. Here are a few deals to get you ready and here are last year's deals.

California Tortilla: Burrito Elito members who purchase a burrito or burrito bowl on Thursday and use their Burrito Elito card will get an email the next day for a free burrito or bowl valid through April 12. Sign up for the rewards program at www.californiatortilla.com/burrito-elito.