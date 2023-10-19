April PCDC escapee taken back into custody

Oct. 19—A Somerset man is back in custody after having escaped in April, and in the course of searching for him, his mother was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

Christopher Hendrix, 22, escaped custody on April 20 while he was on a work release trip from the Pulaski County Detention Center.

He had been serving a four-year sentence for Receiving Stolen Property, several counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, first-degree Criminal Mischief, and Resisting Arrest.

The work release was taking place at Eubank City Park. Around 12:25 p.m. that day, the work crew supervisor noticed Hendrix was missing and notified the detention center of the escape.

During their investigation, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office received information about the possible location of Hendrix, obtaining a warrant for 212 Chandler Street in Somerset.

PCSO deputies and officers from the Somerset Police Department served the warrant, and while Hendrix was not there, they did find 43-year-old Judy Hendrix, who was wanted on a Probation Violation.

Law enforcement then found further information on Christopher Hendrix's possible location, and on Wednesday obtained permission to search a residence at 322 High Street. During that search, Christopher Hendrix was found hiding in a closet.

He was charged with second-degree Escape and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center. He is currently being held without bond.

