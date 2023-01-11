April plea date set for man accused of killing Alexandria Senior High student

Christopher James Celestine Jr., 17, died on March 19 after being shot once in his torso.

An Alexandria man accused of killing a high school senior had a plea date set during a court appearance Wednesday.

A defendant in another homicide case, a Deville man charged in the September 2013 death of his mother, had his plea date continued until later this month.

Eric Duane Macon Jr., 25, faces a manslaughter charge in the March 19 death of Alexandria Senior High School student Christopher James Celestine Jr., 17.

Celestine died at a hospital after Alexandria Police Department officers, responding to reports of a shooting, found him lying in the 700 block of Fred Loop in the Riverbend subdivision. He had been shot once in his torso.

Macon was in court with his attorney, Willie Stephens Jr., for a pretrial conference. Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Chris Maxwell is prosecuting the case.

A plea date, the date by which either a plea bargain is agreed upon by both sides or a trial date is set, was set for April 10.

Two juveniles, 14 and 15, also were arrested in the case. One of those, the 15-year-old, is being tried as an adult. He also faces a manslaughter charge.

The juvenile has a Jan. 25 court date for a motion to reduce his bond that he filed on his own. He is represented by defense attorney Christopher LaCour.

In the second case, the plea date for Anthony Lejune Deville was delayed until Jan. 30 after a joint motion to continue from prosecutor Maxwell and Deville's attorney, James Word II.

Word also has filed a motion for Deville, 47, to enter a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity and for another sanity commission to evaluate him, citing his "erratic" behavior in conversations between them.

Deville was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in December 2013, after the body of his 61-year-old mother, Paula Marlene Kimberlin, was found in the Little River at Lonnie's Landing on Oct. 1, 2013.

The son of Paula Kimberlin, Anthony Deville, was arrested in her death in October 2013 but still hasn't been tried. A motion to have his sanity evaluated will be heard on Jan. 30.

Kimberlin's body was found by the Grant Parish Sheriff's Office, but Deville was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office after it was determined her home on Hickory Grove Loop in Deville was a crime scene. Her car was missing, as was Deville.

He was captured near Dallas on Oct. 6, 2013, and returned to Rapides Parish.

In October 2014, he was found incapable of standing trial and sent to the East Louisiana State Hospital for treatment, where he stayed until December 2021.

