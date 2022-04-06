April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month. Forensic Nurse Examiners at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital are taking this opportunity to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.

Sexual harassment, abuse, and assault are widespread problems and can happen to anyone, women, children, and men. In the United States alone, nearly 1 in 5 women and 1 in 67 men were assaulted at some time in their life. Unfortunately, not all children experience the joy of childhood. One in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will experience the trauma of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday.

Sexual harassment and abuse can happen anywhere, including in online spaces. Now more than ever, screens and technology connect us with others – but for too long, harassment, cyberbullying, and sexual abuse have been seen as unavoidable behaviors online.

Branch County Sexual Assault Services at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital has four forensic nurse examiners and provide 24 hour a day/7 day a week medical/forensic services to victims of sexual violence. These nurses are specially trained to provide expert medical/forensic care, injury photographs, medications, evidence collection, after care and referral information, and expert witness testimony in court.

Cases involving children are on the rise and BCSAS provides specialized care of children by certified Pediatric Forensic Nurse Examiners. Patients are seen in a private room for their safety, comfort, and confidentiality.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual violence, please see a Forensic Nurse Examiner at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. For further information call 517-279-5437 (ER).

ProMedica Coldwater’s forensic nurse team

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Community