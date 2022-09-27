April trial set for Santa Fe teen accused of murder

Sep. 27—A Santa Fe teen accused in the fatal shooting in July of 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado will face deportation to Mexico if he is convicted of second-degree murder or a felony count of tampering with evidence, a state judge said Monday.

First Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington told Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos during his virtual arraignment there is a "certainty" he will face action from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if he is found guilty of either of the felony charges.

Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, also faces a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19.

"You could be deported as a result of that action [and] banned from the United States," Ellington said. "If you ever return after that expulsion, you would then be facing federal prosecution, and potentially [a] federal prison sentence, for returning illegally into the United States."

Jerry Archuleta, one of Sifuentes-Gallegos' defense attorneys, said in an interview after the hearing his client is not a U.S. citizen but is a legal resident. He added he wasn't certain where in Mexico his client might be sent if he were convicted and deported.

He normally sends clients to immigration attorneys if they are facing the possibility of deportation, Archuleta said, because he and his partners are not versed in immigration law. But such a conversation between Sifuentes-Gallegos and immigration attorneys will not happen anytime soon.

"We're still at the very beginning process of this whole case," Archuleta said. "To speak to an immigration attorney at this point, just based off the charges that we don't think the state can prove, would be fruitless."

Sifuentes-Gallegos initially was charged with first-degree murder in Griego-Alvarado's death. The charge was reduced earlier this month despite objections by Griego-Alvarado's family.

A criminal complaint said the shooting occurred July 7 in a car parked at an Airport Road smoke shop, where the two teens had shopped together and were captured on surveillance video "horse playing or joking around."

After the shooting, the complaint said, Sifuentes-Gallegos drove Griego-Alvarado to an urgent care facility and helped a woman administer CPR. He told police he later panicked and went home and that he had disposed of the gun in an open field behind his property, according to the complaint.

Ellington on Monday scheduled Sifuentes-Gallegos' trial for April.

The judge also said Sifuentes-Gallegos' conditions of release will remain unchanged. He is now on house arrest with GPS monitoring, according to online court records.

Archuleta attempted to have the conditions amended so his client, a recent graduate of Capital High School, can attend college classes in person.

Prosecutor Anthony Long told Ellington the state had not received a proposed class schedule for Sifuentes-Gallegos or any details about how his college attendance would work.

"At this point, the state would be opposed on any change of conditions of release, particularly for college," Long said. "It just seems counterproductive to the court's previous order setting electronic monitoring with house arrest."

Archuleta said in the interview he believes Sifuentes-Gallegos was accepted at Santa Fe Community College, but he had not chosen a course of study because he was waiting to see if the court would allow him to attend classes at the campus. If he can't leave his home, the attorney added, Sifuentes-Gallegos will look into the possibility of taking classes online.

A Santa Fe Community College spokesman wrote in an email he could not comment on Sifuentes-Gallegos' enrollment.

"Pursuant to federal student privacy laws, without a signed release from the student we cannot provide student information — even confirmation of enrollment," Todd Lovato wrote.

"An idle mind is a dangerous mind," Archuleta said. "If you're not moving forward, you're either stagnant or you're moving back. I don't want him just staying home, thinking all day long. I want him to do things that make him better and challenge him in a positive way."