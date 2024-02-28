April's total solar eclipse will be 'once in a lifetime event' for some. What about Naples?

As March approaches −March 1 is Friday − it's not too early to start thinking about April and the total solar eclipse that will take place on the afternoon of April 8.

While 31 million people live in the what is known as the path of totality, millions more are expected to flock to the narrow band of land that will be temporarily be plunged into darkness.

Here is Southwest Florida, specifically Naples, you will only get to see a partial eclipse.

How much of the eclipse will you see from Naples? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:43 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 59.4%

Florida isn't in the path of totality for the eclipse. What states are?

The eclipse will cross 13 states: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, plus parts of Tennessee and Michigan, are all in the 115-mile-wide path of totality.

To see the exact path of totality, check out an interactive map created by French eclipse expert Xavier Jubier.

What's the best place in Florida to see the Great North American Eclipse?

Pineville, in the northwestern tip of Florida's Panhandle, is the city in Florida where the greatest percentage of the sun will be covered during the eclipse, according to Eclipse2024.

At the mid point of the eclipse, Pineville viewers will see 82.4 percent of the sun covered at 1:55 .m. CDT, closely followed by Bratt with 82.3 percent of the sun blocked by the moon.

