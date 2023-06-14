APS appointing chief of operations as new CFO

The Akron Public Schools board will vote this week to move the district's chief of operations to the role of chief financial officer.

Akron Public School Chief Operating Officer Dr. Steve Thompson discussed building plan options during a special meeting on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Akron.

Stephen Thompson will also assume the role of treasurer, reporting directly to the board, once he has the necessary certification, according to a contract attached to the agenda for a special meeting of the board scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday.

Thompson will make $196,138.93 per year in the combined role of treasurer and CFO. His contract will start Friday and go through July 31, 2025.

In the same meeting, the board is scheduled to review the 23 applications for the open superintendent's job and narrow the list to a group to interview.

The first round of interviews will take place next week, with final interviews scheduled for June 29. The board is aiming to have someone in place by Aug. 1.

The board has launched and stopped a search process for a new treasurer multiple times since former CFO and treasurer Ryan Pendleton left the district. He started a new job last fall but stayed on as the district's treasurer until the end of December. Todd Atkins has been serving in the role as an interim.

Thompson was appointed by former superintendent Christine Fowler Mack in August as the chief of operations, a new role she asked the board to create. It is unclear if the board will look to fill or would possibly eliminate that position, along with two other positions that the board has already voted reduce. Thompson made $183,102.07 in that role.

He was previously the superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools in Lake County.

In his less than a year as the chief of operations in Akron, Thompson has been tasked with overseeing the creation of a long-term facilities plan, which will have a deep financial impact on the district. The board has been debating how to move forward before approving the plan, but it could come up for a vote this month.

This story will be updated.

