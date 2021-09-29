APS Dual Language program teaching language and preserving culture
APS Dual Language program teaching language and preserving culture
APS Dual Language program teaching language and preserving culture
What is considered middle class? It might take more money than you think to reach this income tier. The Pew Research Center defines middle class, or middle-income households, as those with incomes...
The teachers were told to identify their so-called privileges, including being white, cisgender male, Christian, and heterosexual.
When 5-year-old Avarian Delray met his teacher on the first day of kindergarten this fall, his grandmother Sharon Larson knew she wouldn’t have to worry about him. “He looked at me [and said], ‘Mama, I’m ok. You can leave now. This is no different than my other school. I’m good,’” said Larson, who is raising […]
“We are working to thoroughly investigate the situation and contact all parties involved, including student guardians,” Olathe South principal Dale Longenecker
Eastern Carver County SchoolsA school board in Eastern Carver County, Minnesota, said Wednesday it’s beefing up security at board meetings after a debate over the district’s masking policy on Monday took a violent turn.The altercation unfolded after one masked man, Jonas Sjoberg, 48, appeared at the podium and praised the board’s decision to require masks after a number of other parents blasted the switch, according to video of the meeting posted online.“I wanted to share with you that the commu
Iowa families are threatening to unenroll then re-enroll students in an effort to impact state funding due to mask mandates.
Federal judges ruled in favor of parents in Williamson and Knox counties Friday, allowing school districts in those Tennessee counties to enforce mask mandates in their schools.
Kids can be stupid; that’s practically their job. So to only (or indelibly) blame these two idiots would be wrong. | Editorial
Teen arrested for attempted knifepoint robbery at homecoming game in Scotts Valley
A teacher in Washington state was forced to remove a pro-police flag from her classroom after administrators deemed it a 'political message.'
Josh Smith's Colorado school district has a bus driver shortage. So he kayaked to class in search of "new adventures," he told newspaper Summit Daily.
The Wyandotte County health department is urging students to get tested for the coronavirus.
“There are kids potentially suffering,” a school nutrition director said, as food distributors terminate contracts with districts.
Among those charged are at least two former students who later became staffers. One of those is Agape’s medical director, Scott L. Dumar, who was charged with four counts of third-degree assault.
Efforts to improve the quality of American education often focus, implicitly or explicitly, on students who are achieving at levels far below their peers. That emphasis is reflected in equity debates about kids who are tragically under-equipped to thrive as adults, as well as policy remedies that target “failing” schools for their low test scores […]
Amazon is extending its computer science program, Future Engineer, to India, making the world's second-largest internet market the fifth market where the firm offers the childhood-to-career community program. The company said at a virtual conference on Tuesday that it will offer several educational materials, scholarships, internships and mentors to teach computer science courses -- and the areas it encompasses such as robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning -- to students in India and also provide resources for teachers. Through Future Engineer, the company partners with players such as Code.org to bring CS education opportunities to underserved and underrepresented children and young adults.
The club says the school’s principal will not allow it to advertise or fundraise like other student groups.
The shortfall of close to 6% in the nation's second-largest school district is three times what district officials had predicted.
Four students plotted to attack their Pennsylvania school on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School mass shooting but were thwarted by authorities, police said.
Parents were frustrated after receiving little help enrolling into LAUSD's independent study program. The school district is not alone.