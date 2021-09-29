APS Dual Language program teaching language and preserving culture

TechCrunch

Amazon is extending its computer science program, Future Engineer, to India, making the world's second-largest internet market the fifth market where the firm offers the childhood-to-career community program. The company said at a virtual conference on Tuesday that it will offer several educational materials, scholarships, internships and mentors to teach computer science courses -- and the areas it encompasses such as robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning -- to students in India and also provide resources for teachers. Through Future Engineer, the company partners with players such as Code.org to bring CS education opportunities to underserved and underrepresented children and young adults.