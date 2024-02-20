APS, having scored a 22% profit boost last summer, now wants HOW MUCH more of our money?

A former utility regulator called on the Arizona Corporation Commission on Tuesday to reconsider the recent $95 million rate hike on customers of the state's biggest electric company.

Arizona Public Services customers, hold onto your wallets.

The Arizona Corporation Commission this week will decide whether to hike your electricity bill by 11%.

This, after having hiked your electricity bill last year by 8.7% to cover increased fuel costs.

It is, APS tells us, regrettably necessary to raise rates again to “ensure a reliable and resilient energy grid.”

Which is code for we need to gouge the utility’s 1.3 million customers to ensure massive profits for the already massively profitable utility.

A big haul last year apparently not good enough

APS is looking to boost its return on investment to 10.25%, up from 8.9%.

What, last year’s haul wasn’t good enough?

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., APS’ parent company, enjoyed a 22% boost in profits in the third quarter of 2023, thanks to record summer heat that made the rest of us miserable and made the company and its investors rich(er).

Next week, Pinnacle West will announce its fourth-quarter profits.

Rather than waiting to find out whether the state's largest utility really needs more of our money, however, the commission is scheduled to decide on Thursday whether to give APS hundreds of millions of dollars more out of our pockets.

Sure, that makes sense.

APS seeks an average price hike of 11%

Last year, the commission granted an 8% price boost to cover the rising cost of natural gas. That’s not to be confused with last year’s new line-item charge to cover the cost of reimbursing APS after a court settlement in a previous rate case.

In all, the average residential customer's electric bill went up 8.7% last year.

This year’s price boost appears more geared to covering the increased cost of Pinnacle West executives’ swanky European vacations.

APS wants another $376 million, or an average 11% price hike for residential customers.

The consumer-focused Residential Utility Consumer Office is recommending that APS get an $84 million raise, to be covered by a 2.5% rate increase. That would actually lower APS’ return-on-investment from 8.9% to 8.7%.

'Gaslighting' consumers that this is a good thing

Don’t look for that to happen, as APS is far too well connected in political, business and civic circles to have to take a hit.

“Ultimately, this rate case is necessary to ensure that we can continue to support Arizona with a reliable energy system, even when it's 120º outside." APS spokeswoman Ashley Kelly told ABC15’s Anne Ryman.

Yeah, yeah, the grid will collapse and the Valley will make like a tiki torch and burst into flames if APS isn’t allowed to score bigger profits. We know.

Count consumer advocate Abhay Padgaonkar among the unconvinced.

“This Corporation Commission is on a crusade to crucify consumers — and, worse yet, gaslighting them into believing that it is protecting them,” Padgaonkar told me. “My estimate based on the EIA (U.S. Energy Information Administration) data is that after this APS rate case is approved, APS average electricity rate may become about 50% higher than SRP’s rates. That is completely unjustifiable and unacceptable.”

Don't count on utility regulators to say no

And likely unavoidable, given the current makeup of this utility friendly Corporation Commission.

A commission, by the way, on which three of the five seats are on this year’s ballot.

Anna Tovar, the commission's lone Democrat, is not seeking reelection. That leaves and Commission Chairman Jim O’Connor and Commissioner Lea Marquez Peterson.

Now might be a very good time to start paying attention.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerlyTwitter, at @LaurieRoberts or on Threads at laurierobertsaz.

