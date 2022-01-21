🌱 APS Mandates Sports COVID Testing + Arrest in Mom Park Killing

Good morning, people of Atlanta! It's me again, Kathy Cioffi, your host of the Atlanta Daily.

Clouds giving way to some sun. High: 48 Low: 27.

Here are the top stories in Atlanta today:

Twice-weekly COVID-19 testing for all students who play sports or participate in extracurricular activities is being mandated by Atlanta Public Schools. The rule will remain as long as levels of COVID-19 community spread are high, the district said Thursday. The testing mandate will be enforced for student-athletes and extracurricular participants in elementary, middle and high school. APS said students do not need to be tested regularly to participate in after-school activities related to class coursework, such as an evening band concert.But the requirement does apply to students who participate in an extracurricular activity that is not associated with a class, such as an after-school drama club, according to the district's statement.APS reported a rise in COVID-19 cases in the weeks before and after the holiday break. For the week ending Jan. 14, the district recorded 505 cases among students and staff. (Free: 11Alive.com WXIA; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) An arrest has been made in the death of Jamesha Sheonne Trammell, whose body was found in a northwest Atlanta park Dec. 16, Atlanta Police announced Friday afternoon. Wanting a better life for herself and her three children, Trammell moved from northwest Georgia to Atlanta, where she met the man now charged with killing her. Tuesday, 25-year-old Wallace Jerome Ponder was identified as the suspect. He was arrested Thursday in Gwinnett County and charged with murdering Trammell, who had been shot and left near an entrance to Anderson Park, police said. Ponder was being held without bond Friday at the Fulton County Jail. (Free: CBS46 News Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution) A Texas man accused of threatening to kill Georgia election workers has been arrested, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Chad Christopher Stark, 54, of Leander, Texas, is charged with making interstate threats after being accused of posting a message on Craigslist saying, "Georgia Patriots it's time for us to take back our state from these lawless treasonous traitors. It's time to invoke our Second Amendment right it's time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese." The message was a reference to an unidentified election official, the documents say. Stark was arrested Friday in Travis County, Texas. The charge was filed in the northern district of Georgia, and the FBI's Atlanta field office is investigating the case. (Atlanta Patch) Despite chilly temperatures, there's still lots going on in metro Atlanta this weekend. From art shows and concerts to car shows and food and drink events, entertainment options abound, as this list from CBS46 shows. Before you head out, however, just make sure the event is still happening. (CBS46 News Atlanta) The Atlanta Opera’s light-hearted production of “Pirates of Penzance” kicks off today at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Performances are scheduled on select dates through Jan. 30, and tickets and information are available at www.atlantaopera.org/performance/pirates-of-penzance-2022. All audience members must show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours of arriving, and masks are required. (WABE 90.1 FM)

Today in Atlanta:

Exercise Your Brain! at the DeKalb County Public Library (10:00 AM)

Sip & Smell Experience at ART-HAUS Grant Park (1:00 PM)

Blind Wine Tasting at Wine Shoe (5:00 PM)

Angélique Kidjo at Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University(8:00 PM)

Head Games (Tribute to Foreigner) with Radiostar's tribute to Joan Jett at 37 Main Avondale Estates (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Atlanta History Center noted that, w hen Hank Aaron joined the Atlanta Braves in 1966, he was already one of baseball’s most successful sluggers. He overcame intense racial hostility and broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974–a record that would stand for 33 years. At the time of his retirement, he also held records for home runs, RBIs, total bases, and extra base hits. Off the field, he followed in the footsteps of his hero, Jackie Robinson, and became a civil rights activist. January 13, 2022, marked the 40th anniversary of Hammerin’ Hank Aaron being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. (Facebook)

Thursday, Jan. 27, is the deadline to register for the Jan. 29 Inspired Gardener Virtual Symposium at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Topics from our distinguished speakers include Southern gardens, Knockout Natives, historical legacies of Black Americans in horticulture, and container gardening science. Register today: https://bit.ly/InspiredGardener2022 (Facebook)

This Tuesday was special as the Atlanta Habitat for Humanity & ReStore revealed an incredible gift to our homebuyer, Shandreeka and her family, forged by a special partnership between Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC) and Atlanta Habitat for Humanity. Shandreeka worked hard to put herself in position to become a homebuyer and along with her generous sponsors, the Atlanta Women’s Build, she helped build this wonderful house. Now, through the generosity of Warrick Dunn Charities and their sponsors, her family will enjoy a house filled with wonderful surprises. This represents the 31st home and family that has benefitted from Warrick Dunn Charities’ generosity, and their organization’s 199th Home Celebration.(Facebook)

Yes, it was a tad chilly, but that didn't stop this committed group of 35+ BeltLine Run Clubbers from showing up at New Realm Brewing anyway for a run/walk/stroll on the Eastside Trail. Thanks to Atlanta Track Club for partnering with us on our BeltLine run club program, to Resurgens Orthopaedics for their generous sponsorship, and to the New Realm folks for being such great hosts.See y'all next Thursday at Monday Night Garage for a run/walk on the Westside Trail. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Southof Atlanta: "We want your shoes! - Every pair of gently worn, used and new shoes you donate to our shoe drive fundraiser turn into funds for our cause." (Nextdoor)

FREE WEBINAR | “The Splendors of Venice” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 25)

Early Termination of Felony Probation Q&A (January 26)

2022 Stuck In An Apartment Lease Loop? (Details)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Saturday off right. I'll see you around!

— Kathy Cioffi

