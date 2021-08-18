APS reinstates four teachers in Stapleton internal review

Aug. 18—Four of the eight Albuquerque Public School teachers placed on administrative leave while the district conducts an internal review of procurement issues were reinstated Monday.

The internal review was sparked by an attorney general criminal investigation of former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton.

Stapleton, coordinator and director of Career and Technical Education at APS, remains on administrative leave along with seven other APS employees.

The four teachers reinstated Monday were all working at Harrison Middle School. They are Caia Brown, Ryan Palmer, Rebecca Campbell and Curt Spencer.

APS has made it clear that placing the employees on administrative leave was a procedural step and not an accusation of wrongdoing.

The list of those placed on leave was released to the Journal in response to a request under the Inspection of Public Records Act.

Albuquerque attorney Luis Robles, who is handling the internal review, said he couldn't comment on the APS investigation.

Stapleton, a Democrat who has resigned from the Legislature where she served as House majority leader, is under investigation by the office of Attorney General Hector Balderas for possible racketeering, money laundering and receiving illegal kickbacks through several entities she owned or controlled. The investigation focuses on Stapleton's relationship with Washington, D.C.-based Robotics Management Learning Systems.

The FBI and the IRS also are involved in the investigation.

Stapleton and her attorney, Ahmad Assed, have said the allegations are without merit and have promised to fight any criminal charges and clear her name.

Robotics was paid more than $5 million by APS dating back to 2006 — much of it on a sole-source contract — and investigators said in search warrant affidavits that more than $950,000 from the company was funneled to two businesses and two nonprofits connected to Stapleton.