APSO investigating after two men shot in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that left two men injured on Sunday, Feb. 4.

APSO said they found that two men were shot “at a residence on South St. Landry Road in Gonzales at approximately 7:15 p.m.”

The two men were taken to a hospital and the investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411. Whether you call or text, you can remain anonymous. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

