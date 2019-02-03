Is Aptech Limited’s (NSE:APTECHT) 7.3% ROCE Any Good?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Today we’ll evaluate Aptech Limited (NSE:APTECHT) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Aptech:

0.073 = ₹163m ÷ (₹3.2b – ₹490m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Aptech has an ROCE of 7.3%.

Does Aptech Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Aptech’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 5.0% average in the Consumer Services industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Aptech compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~7.6% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

In our analysis, Aptech’s ROCE appears to be 7.3%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 4.2%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

NSEI:APTECHT Last Perf February 3rd 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Aptech.

Aptech’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Aptech has total liabilities of ₹490m and total assets of ₹3.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 15% of its total assets. This is not a high level of current liabilities, which would not boost the ROCE by much.