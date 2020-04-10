aptihealth appoints Kori-Ann Taylor as Chief Marketing Officer

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the nation's leading innovator in tech-enabled behavioral health engagement, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of Kori-Ann Taylor as Chief Marketing Officer.

"We're thrilled to have Kori-Ann join the aptihealth team," said Dan Pickett, aptihealth Co-Founder, President and CEO. "She has extensive experience in marketing strategy, leading U.S. and global campaign development and launches for healthcare brands. With a track record of successfully growing brands and driving market demand, she will be instrumental in positioning aptihealth for tremendous growth."

Taylor will be responsible for leading marketing, corporate communications, advocacy, and public relations initiatives.

"I'm excited to join a mission-driven company that's providing groundbreaking solutions to transform the delivery of behavioral healthcare," said Taylor. "Through innovative, user-friendly technology and personalized care, aptihealth is providing a fast-track to better mental health and changing lives."

Taylor was the Director of Client Services and Marketing at 32 Mile Media where she worked with healthcare companies to launch brands through video marketing. Before 32 Mile Media, Taylor was an award-winning account lead at highly respected healthcare marketing agencies, including Fingerpaint Marketing and Palio where she provided strategic leadership developing integrated marketing campaigns for US and global healthcare brand launches.

Taylor has worked in public relations in both the public and private sectors, including Ketchum's corporate practice divisions and in New York State Government. Taylor also held communication positions as part of Governor George E. Pataki's administration, where she was the Director of Communications at the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation and a New York City Press Officer.

About aptihealth

aptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that seamlessly integrates physical and behavioral healthcare. Our platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, and individuals with our proprietary assessment and treatment management protocols to get and keep people healthier faster. aptihealth's investors include Hudson River Capital Holdings, KASA Investments and Timber IV. For more information, visit www.aptihealth.com.

