Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Aptitude Software Group:

0.16 = UK£15m ÷ (UK£123m - UK£31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Aptitude Software Group has an ROCE of 16%.

See our latest analysis for Aptitude Software Group

Is Aptitude Software Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Aptitude Software Group's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.5% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Aptitude Software Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Aptitude Software Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

LSE:APTD Past Revenue and Net Income, November 9th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Aptitude Software Group.

How Aptitude Software Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Aptitude Software Group has total liabilities of UK£31m and total assets of UK£123m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Aptitude Software Group's ROCE

Overall, Aptitude Software Group has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Aptitude Software Group shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.