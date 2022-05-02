Aptitude Software Group's (LON:APTD) Dividend Will Be UK£0.036

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) has announced that it will pay a dividend of UK£0.036 per share on the 3rd of June. The dividend yield is 1.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Aptitude Software Group's stock price has reduced by 38% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Aptitude Software Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Aptitude Software Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 15.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 72%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from UK£0.049 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.054. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.1% per annum over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Aptitude Software Group's EPS has declined at around 6.0% a year. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Aptitude Software Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Aptitude Software Group that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

