Aptiv (APTV) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4

Aptiv PLC APTV reported fourth-quarter 2018 (ended Dec 31, 2018) earnings per share of $1.34 (on an adjusted basis), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Aptiv depicted a pessimistic picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had aseen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2018 earnings move down 0.8% over the last 30 days.

However, the company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters with an average beat of 2.3%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

Aptiv recorded total revenues of $3.6 billion which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion.

Key Stats to Note: For the first quarter of 2019, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the range of 97 cents to $1.02 per share. Net sales are expected between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Aptiv has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

