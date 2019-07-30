Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

Since Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) released its earnings in March 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, as a 21% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of -6.6%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$1.1b, we should see this rise to US$1.3b in 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

How will Aptiv perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 25 analysts covering APTV’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Since forecasting becomes more difficult further into the future, broker analysts generally project out to around three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for APTV, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of US$1.1b and the final forecast of US$1.7b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for APTV’s earnings is 14%. This leads to an EPS of $6.33 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $4.04. Margins are currently sitting at 7.4%, which is expected to expand to 9.9% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Aptiv, there are three essential factors you should further research:

