Aptive Environmental: Delivering WOW to Frontline Employees

PROVO, Utah, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vess Pearson, CEO of Aptive Environmental has announced that all hourly personnel will receive an appreciation bonus in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bonus, which will be distributed April 7 – April 10 to more than 1,100 of Aptive's frontline employees, will come in the form of a gift card. In his letter announcing the bonus, CEO Vess Pearson emphasized, "the privilege it is to give service. We do this because we adamantly believe that by giving back, we become more grateful and more capable of overcoming the challenges ahead of us."

Aptive's employees continue working on the frontlines during this global pandemic. Referring specifically to the technicians that provide Aptive's environmentally responsible service, Vess Pearson goes on to say, "I am grateful for and proud of our Service Professionals who are champions of best in-class service. We are doing everything we can to manage our customer's pest problems while setting high standards for our employees as we cater to the safety measures suggested and mandated in each city. We believe that knowing your home is safe is essential to enjoying it."

Recognizing their employees as the lifeblood of their company and the need to provide them with continued support and stability, Aptive has recently expanded their benefits offerings. Just a few weeks ago, the company announced a no-cost life insurance program available to all full-time workers.

Aptive consistently encourages their workforce to "Deliver WOW," to their customers. Aptive Leadership, acknowledging the unprecedented and unforeseen circumstances of many, wanted to deliver a little WOW back to their employees and show gratitude for their "continued efforts to provide clarity and excellent service."

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 2,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's 2019 100 Best Places to Work in America, and was ranked the 11th-largest pest control company in the nation by Pest Control Technology (PCT) magazine out of more than 20,000 competitors. In addition, Aptive is a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program, is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

