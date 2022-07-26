Aptos raises US$150 mln from FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto

Founded by former employees of Meta stablecoin arm Diem, blockchain company Aptos Labs announced a US$150 million Series A funding round led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto on Monday, according to a press release.

Fast facts

  • Venture capital and crypto firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Multicoin Capital, and Circle Ventures joined in, Aptos said.

  • Aptos said the latest fundraise would support the company’s growth in gaming, social networks, media and entertainment, and finance.

  • The funding round more than doubled the startup’s previous valuation, which was over US$1 billion in March, according to Bloomberg.

  • Aptos Labs has raised at least US$350 million this year; its March seed round closed at US$200 million, led by Andreessen Horowitz.

