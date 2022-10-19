Aptos Token Plunges in Trading Debut

Newcomer cryptocurrency Aptos plunged in value early Wednesday in its debut on major exchanges as traders welcomed APT into crypto winter.

The hotly anticipated layer 1 token was listed in the $9 range – down over 30% – on CoinGecko within its first hour of trading.

Coinbase, Huobi, OKX, FTX and Binance opened spot trading for APT at 1:00 UTC Wednesday.

The trading came as Aptos scrambled to control the narrative around its rocky rollout. Founder Mo Shaikh had spent part of Tuesday defending the network's controversial tokenomics and allegations about its processing speeds from critics on crypto Twitter.

It’s exciting to finally bring Aptos to mainnet.



Acknowledged that it could have gone better. Building a decentralized protocol from the ground up is tough! Aptos is fortunate to have a fantastic community that's constantly evolving together.



Addressing some concerns below: — Mo Shaikh (@moshaikhs) October 18, 2022

Still, the confusion continued into early trading hours as Aptos' discord was flooded by a mix of scammers and community members unable to redeem their token airdrops. The wave grew so bad that an Aptos moderator muted the channel for the second time this week.

This is a developing story.