AQR’s Longest-Running Fund Has a Record Year With 43.5% Gain

(Bloomberg) -- AQR Capital Management’s longest-running strategy had its best year since its inception in 1998, posting a gain of 43.5% net of fees, as a range of its funds achieved record performance.

Before fees, the Absolute Return strategy surged 55%, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing performance. At least a dozen AQR funds had record years, including a strategy dedicated to value that rose 44.7% net of fees last year, and a Style Premia Alternative Fund that climbed 30.6% by the same measure. AQR’s global macro strategy also had its best year, with a 42% increase.

Cliff Asness, the firm’s co-founder and chief investment officer, has benefited from a focus on value investing and trend following in what has been a historic rebound for quantitative investors. Macro investors and those focused on commodities have bounced back after tough stretches for their strategies.

Asness continued to bet on certain quantitative strategies even in tough years. For value investing in particular, he has warned that the strategy could be volatile, but is still in its early innings as markets correct.

After a big year for macro and a volatile market, AQR’s Managed Futures Full Volatility Strategy surged 57.5% net of fees.

A representative for AQR declined to comment.

