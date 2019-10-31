The Aqua Bio Technology (OB:ABT) Share Price Is Down 82% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Aqua Bio Technology ASA (OB:ABT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 29% in the last month. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 82%. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Aqua Bio Technology recorded just kr1,287,870 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. Investors will be hoping that Aqua Bio Technology can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Aqua Bio Technology has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Aqua Bio Technology had kr4.1m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in June 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -29% per year, over 5 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. The image below shows how Aqua Bio Technology's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Aqua Bio Technology's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Aqua Bio Technology's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Aqua Bio Technology's TSR of was a loss of 74% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Aqua Bio Technology shareholders are down 6.9% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.8%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 24% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm.