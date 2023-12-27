Aqua to kickoff new year with longest local watermain replacement project in decades

Aqua will replace more than a mile of watermain along Mount Vernon Avenue beginning in January. Signs announcing the project and traffic impacts are being installed along the route.

Construction will begin on the $3.1 million project at the Mount Vernon Avenue and Church Street intersection and end at Forest Lawn Boulevard, according to a news release.

To minimize traffic impacts Aqua has broken the project into four phases.

“This is a really large project that will continue into the summer. We’ll keep the public and area drivers informed about our progress with regular announcements,” said Aqua Ohio’s area manager Scott Ballenger in the release. “This project will double the size of the pipe that supplies service to our customers in eastern Marion County.”

The scope of the entire project includes:

Replacing 5,900 linear feet of 120-year-old, 6-inch cast iron watermain with 12-inch ductile iron pipe along Mount Vernon Avenue from Church Street to Forest Lawn Boulevard.

Connecting 71 customers to the main with new service lines for the company-owned portion of the service and informing customers if the service line they own is lead and should be replaced.

Increasing the number of fire hydrants from 12 to 15 to improve fire protection and the number of valves from 20 to 44 to help isolate disruptions during future repairs or maintenance.

Initiating construction the first week of January and taking about six months.

Phase 1 of the project begins the first week in January and will take ab out five weeks to complete, weather permitting. It includes replacing the watermain between Church Street to Bradford Street, connecting 14 customers to the main and installing three fire hydrants and six new valves.

During Phase 1, westbound traffic will be maintained but lane closures and parking restrictions will be necessary in active construction areas. Eastbound traffic will be detoured down East Church Street to Sargent Street to East Center Street to U.S. Route 23.

Lawn restorations will be completed in the fall.

Water service will be maintained throughout construction, according to the release. However, customers receiving new service lines will experience short-term interruptions while services are connected to the new main near the end of the project. Those customers will be notified by Aqua in advance of the interruptions.

Underground Utilities of Monroeville was selected to perform the work.

In addition to the $3.1 million project, Ballenger said the company expects to spend more than $65 million across Aqua’s 40 Ohio systems in 2024. About $10 million of that will be invested in the Marion area.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Aqua to begin $3 million Marion watermain replacement project