Aqua lifts a boil water advisory

Jan. 22—DANVILLE — As of Sunday night, Aqua Illinois lifted one of its precautionary boil water advisories.

According to Aqua Illinois, "As water pressure in our Danville system returns to normal, we are testing water in the communities where we've issued precautionary Boil Water Advisories. While we did not experience negative water quality impacts at our plant during this incident, our testing and collaboration with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency provides assurance that the water is safe to consume for those previously notified customers."

"As of 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, we've lifted the Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for customers west of Lowe's, north of Boiling Springs Road to West Newell Road, and North Vermilion to Bowman Avenue in Danville. We are awaiting test results for the other areas under Boil Water Advisories, and we hope to have positive updates for all customers by (Jan. 22)."

"We will update customers directly as we lift the other Boil Water Advisories through our WaterSmart Alerts, as well as providing a public update. Customers can sign up for WaterSmart alerts here: https://www.aquawater.com/watersmart-alerts.php."

On Saturday, water pressure started returning to normal for many customers.

In a statement release on Saturday, Aqua officials said, "We're continuing to make progress in building up the water reserves in our Danville system, which is further increasing water pressure and improving service for customers. For previously notified customers under our Precautionary Boil Water Advisory: we are waiting for the pressure to increase enough to begin required testing to lift the advisory. While we did not experience negative water quality impacts at our plant during this incident, our testing and collaboration with the Illinois EPA provides assurance that the water is safe to consume. We will provide an update when that testing process begins, which we anticipate will be by (Sunday, Jan. 21) midday, possibly sooner."

No other information has been released about what specifically caused schools and businesses to close when equipment malfunctioned and failed, according to Aqua officials, at Aqua Illinois' Danville water treatment plant last week.