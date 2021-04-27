Aqua Metals Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Aqua Metals (NAS:AQMS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.11 per share and the market cap of $210.8 million, Aqua Metals stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Aqua Metals is shown in the chart below.





Because Aqua Metals is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Aqua Metals has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.47, which is better than 89% of the companies in Waste Management industry. The overall financial strength of Aqua Metals is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Aqua Metals is poor. This is the debt and cash of Aqua Metals over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Aqua Metals has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0.1 million and loss of $0.42 a share. Its operating margin is -2195.86%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Waste Management industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Aqua Metals at 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Aqua Metals over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Aqua Metals is -73.1%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Waste Management industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.7%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Waste Management industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Aqua Metals's ROIC was -33.57, while its WACC came in at 13.70. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Aqua Metals is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Aqua Metals (NAS:AQMS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Waste Management industry. To learn more about Aqua Metals stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

