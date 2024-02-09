Aqua replacing waterline on Columbus Ave.

Feb. 9—ASHTABULA — Aqua Ohio is currently replacing the waterline on Columbus Avenue from East 6th Street all the way south toward East 27th Street.

Aqua over the years has invested substantially in new infrastructure in the community. The purpose of this mile-long project is to enhance service reliability by replacing the 75-year-old main.

Union Industrial Contractors of Ashtabula was selected to construct the first phase of the $4,100,000 project. Work is expected to be conducted Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Personnel will be directing traffic to maintain flow.

"There is traffic constantly and we are doing what we can to manage it," said Aqua Ohio spokesman Jeff La Rue. "We ask that drivers use extra caution. We want to keep people safe."

Such projects can limit future problems.

"These upgrades help prevent down time and breaks, which are disruptive to our community and typically damage our infrastructure in the surrounding area," said Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere.

"We typically partner with them on restoration of the roadway disturbed. Although they are only responsible for the portion they need to remove for new installations, we review the entire area and if there can be savings realized by paving the entire roadway, we will share the costs of these restorations."

The project will:

—Improve fire protection in the area by increasing the number of hydrants along the route from 14 to 22.

—Increase the number of valves from 26 to 41. Valves help isolate outages during repairs or maintenance.

—In total, the project will replace 6,050 linear feet of 20-inch water main and new service lines for 121 customers along the route.

—The new water mains will be constructed of ductile iron pipe, which is lighter and stronger. They are more corrosion resistant than the cast iron it will replace.

"We're continually evaluating our water mains based on their age, expected material service life and the number of breaks in the area," said Aqua Ohio's Area Manager Matt Perry. "This is a really big project, but this main is 75 years old and has begun to show its age. The new main will help assure another 75 years of reliability along this important Ashtabula corridor."

Work is expected to conclude in July.