How Aquaponics, A.K.A. Fish Poop, Can Grow Food Using Less Water And Land

The leafy greens shown here, at the Ecolife Innovation Center in northern San Diego County, are grown using aquaponics. (HuffPost)

Today, surrounded by freezing temperatures, thousands of heads of lettuce grow, nestled in a cozy greenhouse fed by nutrient-rich nitrates. Or you could call it what it is: fish poop.

The process, called aquaponics, allows farmers to grow local, organic produce anywhere at any time of year.

Aquaponics is a sustainable method of farming that combines aquaculture (raising fish) and hydroponics (cultivating plants in water). In a recirculating system, fish waste and bacteria provide nutrients to growing plants. The water from fish is thoroughly filtered and only comes in contact with the roots, minimizing the potential for contamination. Plants then take up those nutrients and return clean water to the fish.

In large facilities in Wisconsin and suburban San Diego, as well as small urban lots and classrooms across the nation, fish poop is being used to help solve some of the most challenging problems that farmers will face in our future: How to feed a world population expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, according to UN projections; how to contend with declining reserves of groundwater; and how to viably provide fresh food to an increasing urban population.

Agricultural innovators are successfully turning to aquaponics to grow food that saves water and uses less land while providing produce and protein.

Fish poop: It’s more efficient than you’d think.

When vegetables ― especially leafy greens ― have access to filtered, recirculating water via aquaponics, they thrive, require less water and land and grow without pesticides.

At Ecolife’s Aquaponics Innovation Center in northern San Diego County, over 200 pounds of food is grown and distributed to food banks each month. The non-governmental organization’s mission is to provide education to the community about farming that reduces clearcutting (the practice of uniformly cutting down trees) and uses land and water efficiently. According to Martin Niwinski, resident scientist and lead aquaponics technician at Ecolife, since nutrients are constantly available to plants’ roots, plants can grow up to 25 percent faster than in soil.

Tomatoes grow via aquaponics at the Ecolife Innovation Center in northern San Diego County. (Ecolife) More

Superior Fresh, the world’s largest aquaponics facility, located in rural Hixton, Wisconsin, opened in August 2017 with a vision to change the world through sustainable agriculture and healthy food. Its 123,000-square-foot greenhouse and 1-acre fish farm provide leafy greens to retailers, restaurants, schools and hospitals all over the Midwest, according to president Brandon Gottsacker. Superior Fresh plans to expand its distribution of leafy greens and begin selling its Atlantic salmon to markets later this year.

One of the benefits of aquaponics is its ability to grow produce year-round. lead grower Adam Shinner told HuffPost that at Superior Fresh, “This type of technology allows you to produce the freshest and healthiest products year-round. ... We deal with the cold winters by using our high-tech control systems that will detect how cold it is outside and modulate our heating system to keep the growing systems at optimal temperature for the fish and plants.”

Aquaponics requires only a tiny amount of space to function.

On a once-vacant lot in Brooklyn, Oko Farms’ 2,500-square-foot aquaponics system offers a testament to aquaponics operating successfully in a small urban spaces. The farm provides workshops for schoolchildren and adults.