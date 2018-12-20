An aquarium apologized for calling its sea otter 'thicc.' And she isn't even overweight

'Abby is a thicc girl,' the Monterey Bay Aquarium tweeted. That sparked backlash on Twitter, but it turns out the sea otter is an average weight.

"Abby is a thicc girl," is how the Monterey Bay Aquarium started its viral tweet thread about its seemingly large (but definitely not fat) sea otter.

The aquarium had high praise in Internet-speak for the animal, but not everyone found it cute, and some even compared it to "digital blackface.'

It started Tuesday when the Monterey Bay Aquarium Twitter account shared an image of the sea otter, which "shows just how sizable sea otters actually are out of water."

Abby is one of six female sea otters who trains orphaned ones so they can survive in the wild, the aquarium said.

"Seariously tho, Abby is looking fit for one of the toughest jobs in the world," it added.

Abby is a thicc girl

What an absolute unit

She c h o n k

Look at the size of this lady

OH LAWD SHE COMIN

Another Internetism ! pic.twitter.com/s5fav2gu09









— Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 18, 2018

More: An ode to Knickers the steer: Best headlines, memes and cattle puns on Australia's giant

More: Roger, the giant kangaroo that looked like a bodybuilder, dies

Many people laughed at the show of "#bodypawsitivity" and praised Abby the otter.

"I like big pups and I cannot lie, You other otters can’t deny, When a cute chordate’s got a big ol’ waist and a round rock in your face, I think it’s fun," one user cleverly rhymed.

"This is the kind of content I’m here for," another said. "ABBY is doing her BEST," one chimed in.

But others saw the tweets, notably the use of "thicc," as offensive.

"This is shamefully appropriative language. I'm pretty sure we can all have a fun time with #scicomm without digital blackface," a user noted.

Another account, which has since been made private, said, "I’m certain that @MontereyAq didn’t realize that they were basically comparing Black women to animals by using AAVE developed to talk about Black women’s bodies to describe an animal," the Washington Post reported.

"Thicc" is slang for "full-figured body, specifically a big butt and curvy waist. It is both used sexually and humorously," according to Dictionary.com. The term, originally spelled "thick," dates back to the 90s and was used in black culture in reference to women, Dictionary.com says.

In recent years, the intentionally misspelled word has entered mainstream social media spheres and is associated with body positivity.

More: What are memes — and how do they get kids in trouble?

The other lines in Monterey Bay's tweets also reference Internet terms and memes, such as "chonk" and "oh lawd she comin," often in reference to large cats.

Amid the backlash, the aquarium issued an apology Wednesday.

"It has come to our attention that some of the references in this tweet are problematic and insensitive," the aquarium said.

Hey everyone. It has come to our attention that some of the references in this tweet are problematic and insensitive. We're posting here in the thread so that people who have engaged with this tweet will join us in our learning moment. 1/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018

"In particular, several terms referenced originated from African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and specifically reference Black women's bodies. Using them in a sea otter meme without that background makes insinuations we never intended. We need to do better. "

If our tweet alienated you, please know that we are deeply sorry, and that we offer our sincerest apologies. If you follow our feed, we often reference popular memes to talk about the ocean. In this case, the memes used had connotations we were unaware of until now. 2/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018

In particular, several terms referenced originated from African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and specifically reference Black women's bodies. Using them in a sea otter meme without that background makes insinuations we never intended. We need to do better. 3/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018

After the apology, some took issue with the Monterey Bay's walking back the thread.

"1) at this point this is meme vernacular. Do you know how many random things I’ve seen described as “thicc” or “a unit?” 2) this is not comparing African Americans to animals. It’s comparing animals to humans, which is a VERY common behavior," one tweeter said.