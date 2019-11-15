The AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE:WAAS) Share Price Is Up 15% And Shareholders Are Holding On

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE:WAAS) share price is up 15% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 12% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Zooming out, the stock is actually down 1.3% in the last three years.

AquaVenture Holdings isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

AquaVenture Holdings grew its revenue by 42% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 15% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But it's crucial to check profitability and cash flow before forming a view on the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think AquaVenture Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

AquaVenture Holdings shareholders have gained 15% over twelve months. This isn't far from the market return of 15%. Shareholders can take comfort that it's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.4% per year endured over the last three years. The optimist would say that this might be the dawn of a brighter future. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

