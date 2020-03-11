Aquestive Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) _ Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $66.2 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.6 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $35 million to $45 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.94. A year ago, they were trading at $7.77.

