Aquinnah: Judge upholds $10K fine against select board member in conflict case

A Suffolk Superior Court judge upheld a 2022 decision by the State Ethics Commission ordering an Aquinnah Select Board member to pay a $10,000 fine for violating the state’s conflict of interest law when he approved a payment for himself after performing work for the town.

Gary Haley, the Select Board member and a master electrician, billed the Martha's Vineyard town $17,445 for burying electrical and telecommunications conduits underground in 2018 as part of a beautification project at Aquinnah Circle, according to court records.

In Oct. 2022, the Ethics Commission found Haley violated the state’s conflict of interest law. Haley appealed the Ethics Commission ruling in November 2022 to the Suffolk Superior Court, which Judge Mark Hallal then denied in a Feb. 6 decision.

“The conflict of interest law prohibits state, county and municipal employees in the Commonwealth from participating as public employees in matters in which they have a financial interest,” said Gerry Tuoti, spokesperson for the Ethics Commission.

The Superior Court decision reinforces the commission’s initial ruling and maintains it correctly applied the law in its determination, he said.

Court documents outline facts in the case

The electrical work Haley billed the town for was initially assigned to Eversource, according to court documents, which was tasked with digging a trench to install conduits for electrical wires. The project involved laying sand over the electrical conduits so telecommunications conduits could be installed above them before the trench could be covered.

After Eversource dug the trench, Verizon and Comcast told the town they could not install the telecommunication conduits. Haley then told the town administrator he would install them for free, court records show.

When Haley began the work, he realized Eversource had not laid the layer of sand over the conduits. Records show he then decided to install the sand and conduits, subsequently submitting a $17,445 invoice on June 11, 2018, to the town for himself and two hired laborers.

A payment to Haley was made through an expense warrant filed on June 20, 2018, that first had to be approved by the Select Board, requiring each member to sign off on the payment. Court records show Haley signed the warrant and received a check for the full amount three weeks later.

Haley's attorney, Richard Gross, declined comment.

Walker Armstrong reports on all things Cape and Islands, primarily focusing on courts, transportation and the Joint Base Cape Cod military base. Contact him at WArmstrong@capecodonline.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jd__walker.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Judge upholds conflict of interest finding in Aquinnah case