Aquis Exchange's(LON:AQX) Share Price Is Down 23% Over The Past Year.

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last week. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 23% in one year, under-performing the market.

Given that Aquis Exchange didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Aquis Exchange increased its revenue by 36%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 23%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Aquis Exchange shareholders are happy with the loss of 23% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 11%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 4.3%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

