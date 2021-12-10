AR-15 shooter accused of parole violation

Dec. 10—A Flathead Valley man convicted of firing a gun during an incident at a state fishing access site last year is behind bars after several alleged probation violations.

Phillip Campion Smith, 61, was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center Dec. 2 after his probation officer reported that Smith said he consumed an alcoholic beverage before their meeting.

Smith is not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs as part of his terms of probation stemming from an incident at the Old Steel Bridge fishing access site in March 2020.

According to the charging document, Smith fired several rounds from an AR-15 rifle into the ground near an occupied vehicle parked next to his truck. The man in the vehicle said Smith complained about the volume of the music before firing the gun.

Smith pleaded guilty to the shooting and received a three-year deferred sentence from Flathead County District Court Judge Amy Eddy in January.

Then, in August, his probation officer filed a report of various alleged probation violations, including Smith not attending meetings with his officer, an alleged DUI and an arrest for a misdemeanor criminal mischief warrant.

On Aug. 24, Smith was arrested and charged with DUI after he allegedly drove his truck into the Flathead River. A breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of .105. Two empty containers of liquor and one full bottle of beer were found inside the truck.

Then, on Dec. 7, another report was filed against Smith for more alleged probation violations. One included the Dec. 2 incident when Smith allegedly was drunk when he showed up for a probation meeting. He was asked to provide a breath sample, but refused.

Smith's probation officer recommended Smith receive a five-year sentence to a state Department of Corrections facility and in a program "where he can learn how to navigate the world without having to use alcohol."

Smith is scheduled to appear at a hearing Dec. 20 to determine his punishment.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com or at 406-758-4441.