AR-15, shotguns and ammo recovered after morning shooting

Dec. 15—ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department responded to the parking lot of the US 74 HWY Walmart Tuesday morning at 5:05 a.m. following a report of a suspect firing a weapon at an occupied vehicle.

The suspect, Gregory Lamont Jones, allegedly fired at a vehicle with one person inside.

Detective Clint Neeley with the RPD said in an email that it appears that only two rounds were fired, with one round hitting the victim's vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Jones believed that he was being chased by another vehicle, Neeley said.

An M&P AR 15 rifle, valued at $500, a Mossberg 12 gauge firearm, valued at $200, a Mossberg 26 inch 12 gauge barrel, valued at $100, , a black gun case, valued at $10, 64 live rounds of a .223 Remington, valued at $75, 40 rounds of .229 P-mags, and two 30 round .223 P-mags, were found at the scene.

Jones received a $100,000 secured bond, which the suspect posted on Tuesday.

