AR-15-wielding MAGA religious group buys 130-acre holy retreat in Tenn. for $460,000
A pro-Trump religious group, led by Pastor Hyung-jin “Sean” Moon, that uses AR-15 rifles during ceremonies has purchased a 130-acre holy retreat in Tennessee.
“Spiritual download”: Moon leads services at Rod of Iron Ministries, also known as The World Peace and Unification Sanctuary, while wearing a metal crown of bullets and carrying a golden rifle.
In a recent broadcast of Moon’s “The King’s Report,” he said the nearly-half-a-million-dollar Tennessee property is similar to a spiritual retreat in Cheongpyeong, a city in South Korea, and made him feel a “spiritual download.”
“Many, many, many busloads of people are going to come to pray there and do ancestor liberation there,” he said.
Moon went on to say he plans to build a divinity school, elementary school and an incubator for future “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) politicians on the property.
Besides attracting just ordinary MAGA supporters, movement architect and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and ex-NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, took to the stage at the group’s Freedom Festival last weekend, according to the Independent.
“Ansu”: Moon’s gun-toting religious organization is a spinoff of the Unification Church, which was founded by his late father, Rev. Sun-myung Moon, a self-proclaimed messiah whose followers were known as “Moonies.”
The senior Moon ran ansu liberation workshops in Cheongpyeong, South Korea, where former church members claim they went through weeks-long sessions of physical and spiritual abuse.
“There will be no ‘ansu’ activity,” Timothy Elder, director of world missions, told VICE News. “We have no intention of repeating these excesses at the Tennessee property.”
The Tennessee property acquired by Rod of Iron Ministries sold for $460,000 on Zillow.
Featured Image via VICE News (left), @rodofironministries (right)
