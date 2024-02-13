AR woman loses part of intestine after attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas woman says she was rushed to the Regional One Medical Center for emergency surgery after she was attacked by several women outside a Mississippi County Home.

From her hospital bed Monday, Amy Terry said her spleen was ruptured, and all her organs were damaged in the beating.

“I had to have part of my intestine removed, a concussion in my head, and the left side of my face is black and swollen,” said Amy Terry from her hospital bed Monday.

Amy Terry said she went to a friend’s house near Bondsville, Arkansas, to play cards, and when she got there, she was ambushed by three women. She said one of them held her on the ground while the others kicked her in the head and stomped on her stomach.

“They threw a rock through the window of the car and pulled me through the window,” said Terry. “It actually hit me in my face.”

Terry said she knew two of her attackers and believes it was over a man. She said someone who was inside the house saw what was happening and was able to stop the women.

“He told them you’re going to kill her,” Terry said.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident but so far has not taken anyone into custody.

Captain Preston Williams said deputies were called to an Osceola hospital early Saturday morning, some twelve hours after the attack, and had no idea how seriously Terry was hurt.

“When our deputies went to take the report, they thought it was just a simple battery case. Apparently, after our deputies left from taking the report, they figured out her condition was worse than they thought and had transferred her to Memphis,” said Capt. Williams.

Terry’s loved ones said they want the people responsible charged. Terry said she has a long road to recovery and isn’t sure how long she will be in the hospital.

“I’ve got probably another week or so, they said, if I get better. Right now, I’m not getting any better.”

Investigators said they plan to come to Memphis to get a more detailed statement from Terry.

