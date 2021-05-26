Arab states accept sham Syria elections as Assad returns to fold

Campbell MacDiarmid
·4 min read
Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma vote at a polling station in eastern Ghouta on Wednesday - AP
Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife Asma vote at a polling station in eastern Ghouta on Wednesday - AP

Polling stations opened Wednesday for Syrians in government-controlled areas, in an election pre-ordained to hand President Bashar al-Assad a fourth term amid collapsing regional consensus over the need for transition following Syria’s civil war.

The vote is the second election since the start of the war in 2014 but has been rejected by Syrian opposition and described by the United Kingdom, United States and European Union as “neither free nor fair”.

Despite violence in Syria’s war declining significantly, half the population is still displaced, while the economy is suffering its most precipitous collapse since fighting began in 2011.

Syrian allies Russia and Iran – alongside an emerging bloc of Arab states – are banking that rehabilitating Assad could aid reconstruction and encourage refugee returns.

No serious election rivals

Assad, 55, took power in a referendum in 2000 following the death of his father Hafez, who ruled Syria for 30 years.

Beyond the ubiquitous postering of his face across government-controlled areas, the former London-trained ophthalmologist has done little campaigning against two symbolic rivals approved to give a veneer of legitimacy to the extension of Assad’s mandate.

Few consider former state minister Abdallah Salloum Abdallah and Mahmoud Merhi, a member of the so-called "tolerated opposition", serious contenders.

During the previous presidential election in 2014, Assad took nearly 88 per cent of the vote in a process billed as the first multi-candidate vote in a half century of Hafez family rule (with their previous mandates established by referenda).

Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, Syrian interior minister, said on Tuesday that 18 million Syrians are eligible to vote but few expect anywhere that number to cast a ballot, with opponents of Assad unlikely to participate in a process structured to validate his rule.

Opposition-controlled Idlib – now home to over 4.4 million people – will not participate, while refugees who fled Syria without obtaining an official exit stamp are banned from voting. Meanwhile several countries with large Syrian refugee populations, including Turkey and Germany, have blocked voting.

The rehabilitation of Assad

The vote is taking place in defiance of a 2015 United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a new constitution ahead of elections but a collapsing regional commitment to the resolution has seen increasing numbers of Arab states accept the sham elections as evidence of a genuine political transition.

Last month Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry claimed that the vote would allow the Syrian people to “choose their future" and "form a government that represents them.”

States like Egypt may cite the election as reason to readmit Syria to the Arab League, from which it was suspended in November 2011. While sclerotic and functionally irrelevant, Syria’s readmission to the body would symbolise the completion of Assad’s regional rehabilitation, a process that has progressed significantly in the past few years.

The United Arab Emirates, which once supported Syrian rebels, reopened its embassy in Damascus in December 2018, followed shortly afterwards by Bahrain. The move reflected growing Arab concern over their diminished role in Syria amid the growing influence of Turkey and Iran.

Even Saudi Arabia is making overtures towards Damascus, earlier this month dispatching intelligence chief Gen Khalid Humeidan for the first known meeting with his Syrian counterpart since the start of the war.

The regional impact of Syria’s collapsing economy may be driving re-engagement.

More than 80 per cent of Syria’s population now live in poverty amid runaway inflation. A recent survey carried out in the capital showed that nearly two in three Damascenes want to emigrate, with the majority citing declining living standards as the biggest factor.

Suffering under sanctions and saddled with debt, the government has turned on former regime insiders for shakedowns. Among those targeted is Assad’s cousin Rami Makhlouf, once known as "Mr Five Per Cent" for the cut he was reputed to take from any new business venture.

A new class of warlords, smugglers and racketeers has taken the place of the former business elite. The country now produces so much of the methamphetamine captagon that experts describe Syria as a narco-state.

In April, Saudi customs intercepted millions of dollars of captagon hidden in pomegranates arriving from Lebanon, which is a conduit for Syrian drug exports. The find alarmed Saudi officials enough that they banned imports of produce from Lebanon, which is suffering its own economic collapse.

While the West continues to oppose the vote, their words will be powerless to halt the process.

“A legitimate election can only follow an inclusive and transparent process” – as laid out by the UN Security Council in resolution 2254 – “where all eligible voters can take part, free from intimidation,” said Jonathan Hargreaves, UK Special Representative for Syria.

Assad responded to those views on Wednesday by saying that Syria would disregard them. The “value of those opinions is zero,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. prepares for summer air travel spike, may allow more foreign visitors

    Shares in American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines were sharply higher on Tuesday after top executives said that the pace of a leisure travel recovery was increasing. "We've been very, very pleased with the pace of demand recovery," Delta President Glen Hauenstein told an industry conference. As more Americans pass through airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to hire another 1,000 officers by July 4, a peak U.S. travel period, after hiring 3,000 officers since Jan 1.

  • Biden ready to name Eric Garcetti ambassador to India

    President Biden is ready to nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, sending a trusted political ally to the world's biggest democracy, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Driving the news: Biden is planning to name his first slate of political ambassadors as soon as next week, rewarding political allies like Garcetti, as well as big-dollar donors, many of whom covet postings in elegant European capitals.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe White House is still finishing the vetting process for potential ambassadors, including Garcetti, whose office called an Axios report earlier this month that he was being considered for an ambassadorship "speculative."When the vetting process is complete, Biden is expected to formally send more than a dozen names to the Senate to begin the confirmation process for his first batch of political ambassadors. Garcetti, who served as the co-chair of Biden's presidential campaign, was initially considered for the Cabinet. However, his chances diminished after a sexual harassment lawsuit against one of his former aides, Rick Jacobs, received national attention after journalist Yashar Ali reported about his own experience with Jacobs.A Garcetti spokesperson, as well as the White House, declined to comment. Between the lines: Biden has already called some applicants to offer them the country where he wants them to serve. Those one-on-one calls speak to the premium Biden places on personal relationships in his diplomatic worldview. They're also a reminder that ambassadors are directly answerable to the president. “The ambassador doesn’t work for the State Department,” said former Sen. Max Baucus (D-Mont.), who also served as U.S. ambassador to China. “He or she works for the president of the United States.”The intrigue: Some donors are privately complaining that the White House’s entire ambassador process has been too protracted and too opaque, as they grouse and gossip about who might receive what. Other donors have been informed that they are unlikely to serve in Biden’s first term and have, at least, the certainty of rejection.The president began reviewing names of potential ambassadors in March, and officials are putting a premium on diversity in assembling the first batch that he'll send to the Senate.What we are hearing: Tom Nides, a former deputy secretary of State, is in line for Israel, as Axios first reported. Ken Salazar, a former U.S. senator and Interior secretary, is preparing to go to Mexico.Mark Gittenstein, an international lawyer who was President Obama's first ambassador to Romania, will end up in Brussels as the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.Julie Smith, a former Biden deputy national security adviser, will likely serve as ambassador to NATO.Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), is expected to be the ambassador to the World Food Program in Rome. Former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel will be heading to Japan.Nick Burns, a career diplomat, is Biden's likely choice for China. Denise Bauer, a prominent fundraiser and former Obama ambassador to Belgium, is scheduled for France.Michael Adler, another big-dollar donor, is slated for Belgium, as first reported by the Washington Post and confirmed by Axios.David Cohen, a former lobbyist for Comcast who's now chairman of the trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, should be heading north to Canada.What we are watching: Will Jeff Flake, a former Republican senator who endorsed Biden, be offered a prominent G20 country or an important multilateral position?Also, there's a big focus on who gets the United Kingdom (formally, the ambassador of the United States of America to the Court of St. James's).Fun facts: The U.K. ambassador's residence, Winfield House, is a neo-Georgian mansion abutting Regent's Park.It has a lawn big enough to land a helicopter and is the second-largest private garden in the city.The first is at Buckingham Palace.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Woman dies after being shot outside 7-Eleven store in Hamilton Twp.

    A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a young woman outside of a 7-Eleven in Mercer County, authorities said.

  • Nord Stream 2 sanctions would be 'counter-productive' for European ties - Biden

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he decided to waive sanctions against the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline because the project was nearly complete, and doing so could have harmed ties with Europe. Biden, who is preparing for his first visit to Europe and his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month, told reporters he had opposed the new pipeline since its inception, but held off on sanctions because it was "almost completely finished" by the time he took office in January. Asked why he was letting Germany and Russia complete the project, Biden said, "Because it’s almost completely finished, number one … and it’s not like I can allow Germany to do something or not ... To go ahead and impose sanctions now would, I think, be counter-productive in terms of our European relations."

  • Kendall Jenner Wore Low-Rise Flares, Looking Like A 2004 Britney Spears

    Someone tell me not to buy low-rise jeans...

  • Zappos just launched its Memorial Day sneaker slash-a-palooza — save big on Skechers, Nike, Adidas and more

    It's a great time to buy those fresh summer kicks you've been eyeing.

  • Tunisia pins tourism hopes on 'unafraid' Russians

    With its economy hit hard by the pandemic, Tunisia is counting on Russians and eastern Europeans to salvage its tourist sector whose employees fear hunger more than Covid-19.

  • Bitcoin Could Touch $300,000, Says BTC China's Lee

    May.25 -- Bobby Lee, BTC China co-founder and CEO, says it's a bull year for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency could touch $300,000. He speaks to Bloomberg's Matt Miller.

  • Yemen officials demand answers after AP report on air base

    Yemeni officials demanded answers Wednesday after an Associated Press report highlighted a mysterious air base being built on a Yemeni island in one of the world's crucial maritime chokepoints. A lawmaker asked Yemen's internationally recognized government if the United Arab Emirates built the facility as data in the AP report links the UAE to the construction. Another official openly criticized the UAE for “undermining” the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

  • Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident. In his first comments after what some European politicians described as a "state-sponsored hijacking" on Sunday, Lukashenko said he had acted legally and in accordance with all international norms, but that 'ill-wishers' were trying to use the plane episode to try to undermine his rule. "As we predicted our ill-wishers from outside the country and from inside the country changed their methods of attack on the state," Lukashenko told parliament.

  • The lawyer leading a campaign to cancel the Olympics says he's 'fighting for these precious lives' that will be lost if the Tokyo games go on

    "The reality is people are dying," Kenji Utsunomiya, whose Change.org petition has received nearly 400,000 signatures, told Insider.

  • Malaysian official says train crash caused by human error

    A collision between two light rail trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people was caused by a train driver's negligence, according to a preliminary investigation, Malaysia's transport minister said Tuesday. A fully automated metro train carrying 213 passengers collided Monday night with a vacant train that was being driven manually in a tunnel near the Petronas Towers, the world’s tallest twin towers. It was the first major crash for the 23-year-old metro system.

  • Blue Jays' Phelps to miss rest of season after lat surgery

    Toronto pitcher David Phelps will miss the rest of the season following surgery to repair the latissimus dorsi muscle on the right side of his back. The 34-year-old right-hander had the procedure Monday with Dr. Anthony Romeo in Chicago, the Blue Jays said before their series opener at the New York Yankees. Phelps last pitched May 2 against Atlanta.

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Toronto blanks Montreal 4-0 for a 3-1 lead in playoff series

    Alex Galchenyuk had plenty of memorable nights inside the Bell Centre. Galchenyuk set up two goals and scored into the empty net against his former team, Jack Campbell made 32 saves in his first playoff shutout, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. “It’s the playoffs, man,” Galchenyuk said when asked if he still speaks with anyone on the other team.

  • Safaricom and partners plan Ethiopia ops in 2022

    A consortium led by Kenyan telecoms operator Safaricom aims to start operations in Ethiopia next, year, it said on Monday (May 24).That's after it won a license to operate in one of the world's last closed off telecommunications markets.The consortium, which also includes South Africa's Vodacom and the UK's Vodafone, bid $850 million, Ethiopian government officials said on Saturday (May 22).On Monday the consortium would aim to start providing telecommunication services from 2022. Shares in Safaricom surged almost 7% on the news.In addition to the license fee, the consortium plans to invest $8.5 billion in infrastructure.Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described that as the "single largest foreign direct investment into Ethiopia to date".Ethiopia's Communications Agency said bidding would soon open for a second license. The Ethiopian government is also preparing to sell a 45% stake in state-run mobile operator, Ethio Telecom.Africa's second most populous country hopes that opening up the telecoms market will create millions of online job opportunities.

  • The Musical Puppetmaster Behind ‘American Idol’ on Claudia Conway and a Close Call With Disaster

    Eric McCandless/ABCOn Sunday’s finale of American Idol, there was a slight snafu. Last season’s runner-up and fan-favorite Arthur Gunn was slated to perform alongside Sheryl Crow, playing a medley of her biggest hits. But at the last minute and with no explanation, he didn’t. Yet the show must always go on.Instead, this season’s contestant Graham DeFranco, who made it into the Top 16, was pulled from the audience to take Gunn’s spot. It was such a “curveball” that even American Idol’s music director, Kristopher Pooley, says he was left in the dark on what happened.“It’s live TV and all sorts of things can happen,” he told The Daily Beast. “We were told suddenly Graham’s going to do the song. I think he had just a couple of minutes notice. Graham hopped up on live TV in front of millions of people and sang a duet with Sheryl Crow.”“We threw the lyrics up on the teleprompter,” he added. “It said what his lyrics were and what Sheryl’s lyrics were. I was like, ‘Alright, here we go.’ In our show there’s organic music moments happening left and right, so we have to be on our toes.”The surprises of live television were one of the more intimidating elements Pooley was bracing for when he joined American Idol in 2018. The Detroit native handles all music-related aspects of the singing competition, including the arrangements, vocal coaches, and music producers. He even cues in the singers, managing more than 50 musicians and contestants and learning up to 70 songs in a day.Pooley has served as a music director on music tours and performances, including for Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani, and Demi Lovato. But American Idol’s broadcast live to millions of viewers is a different beast entirely.“The unknown can be daunting, but I felt up for it,” he explained. “I have a whole music team and I just felt really confident we could step in and do a great job. There’s a real learning curve to the show, so probably our first couple episodes, our heads were spinning. Then once we kind of settled into season one, it got a lot easier.”Pooley was able to nab the job after the show’s main producers were impressed with judge Katy Perry’s tours and they requested a meeting. “It was just a good fit, we hit it off right away,” he said. “Then it was right into working on the show.”His work begins in Hollywood Week, where hundreds of hopeful contestants are flown from across the country to California for an intensive boot camp where they must learn new songs, perform duets with strangers, and dazzle the judges with their solo performances in a bid to secure a coveted place in the live shows. Pooley helps compile a master list of songs that the singers, who cover a breadth of genres, can perform for judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.From there, Pooley and his team help contestants figure out arrangements and work with vocal coaches to nail their performances. It was during Hollywood Week that Pooley met Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway and her anti-Trump husband George Conway. “She was great,” Pooley offered. “I was really, really surprised by how well she could sing.”“It’s really exciting because a lot of them don’t really know how great they are yet,” Pooley added, speaking of the influx of industry newcomers on the show. “They know they have a talent. They have ambition, they know that they want to try this American Idol thing, but they come from an environment where they don’t have access to any type of arrangement or coaching. So, it’s really cool to see the artists step into their power.”Claudia Conway Goes Hollywood, Surprises ‘American Idol’ Judges With Adele and Emotional ConfessionPooley said he had no predictions on who would take home the title this year, explaining his team treats every contestant as if they are going to win. “We put the same amount of energy and effort into everyone,” he said. “I don’t try to think too much about the TV side of it and the showbiz. I’m thinking, ‘How can I make them the best they possibly can be?’ Then we see what the viewers decide. It’s always fascinating.”It was ultimately Chayce Beckham who was named the winner of Season 19, which wrapped up Sunday. The 24-year-old has already seen a taste of success with his new song “23” securing iTunes’ No. 1 spot for country music and No. 2 for its overall top songs on Monday.Since its launch in 2002, American Idol has helped produce some notable country stars including Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, and Kellie Pickler. Pooley thinks it’s a result of the audience being drawn to storytelling, which is a staple of country music.Earlier this month, 16-year-old country singer Caleb Kennedy was let go from the ABC show after making it into the Top 5 when a video clip began circulating online where he’s seen sitting next to someone who was wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.“Hey y’all, this is gonna be a bit of a surprise, but I am no longer gonna be on American Idol,” the fan-favorite wrote in an Instagram statement. “There was a video that surfaced on the internet, and it displayed actions that were not meant to be taken in that way. I was younger and did not think about the actions, but that’s not an excuse. I wanna say sorry to all my fans and everyone who I have let down. I’ll be taking a little time off social media to better myself, but saying that, I know this has hurt and disappointed a lot of people and made people lose respect for me. I’m so sorry! I pray that I can one day regain your trust in who I am and have your respect! Thank you for supporting me.”His mother Anita Guy later said the video was filmed when Kennedy was 12 years old and after he had watched the movie The Strangers: Prey at Night, adding that her son “doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”Pooley was reluctant to say if he felt if the show made the correct decision in regard to kicking Kennedy off the show, saying the issue was “complicated.” “I also think that redemption is the central human story,” he said. “There’s always hope. He’s obviously super talented and I wish him the best, but as far as you know, a right or wrong decision, I just do music.”While not officially a done deal yet, Pooley said he is looking forward to the prospect of returning next year for the show’s 20th season. “It’s an exciting time for the show,” Pooley said. “I think we’re coming off a little high, with this finale. So yeah, if they want me back and then we do another season.”While American Idol is one of his career highlights, Pooley also has achieved some other milestones, including music-directing Perry’s Super Bowl XLIX halftime show in 2015, as well as her inauguration performance for President Joe Biden in January.“It was very surreal to work on that,” Pooley recalled, speaking of the inauguration where Perry sang “Firework” in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “To see something that goes from an idea that Katy has and then I put music together for, to be part of a moment in history, what felt like a release of tension that day. We wanted to create a hopeful moment that whatever you believe politically, either side, just to celebrate our country. The whole goal of that was to be inspirational and have a hopeful tone.”“I just feel thankful and surprised at the opportunities I get and all the artists I get to work with,” he added. “I’m just thankful for where I am and I don’t take any of it for granted. I try to acknowledge that the career stuff is a very small slice of life. So, I’m thankful for those moments, but I’m also just as thankful for spending time with my daughter and my wife.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • His bookshop in ruins, Gazan hopes to rebuild with crowd-funding help

    Shaban Esleem says his commitment to rebuild his Gaza bookstore after its destruction in an Israeli air strike last week is written in stone. Israel gave advance warning of the air strike, the building's owners said, one of the attacks Israel launched in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza after tensions in Jerusalem triggered cross-border rocket strikes on Israeli towns on May 10. Eleven days of the worst hostilities in years between Hamas and Israel ended on Friday with a ceasefire, which appears to be holding.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • UK could block stock market listings on national security grounds

    New rules would stop companies from listing if they posed a national security threat, the Treasury says.