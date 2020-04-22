ArachnidWorks Purchases Historic Building on South Carroll Street

FREDERICK, Md., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArachnidWorks, a multi-disciplinary marketing & design collective based in Frederick, MD, recently purchased an historic building in Downtown Frederick located at 47 South Carroll Street. The company plans to move its headquarters to the building in Summer 2020.

According to ArachnidWorks Founder & CEO Monica Kolbay, the company saw the purchase of the South Carroll Street property as a rare opportunity to acquire an extremely well-built and irreplaceably located asset. Located just steps away from the Carroll Creek Linear Park, the historic property is across from the Delaplaine Center for the Arts and down the street from the former Ideal Garage Company. Recently refurbished, only minor improvements will be needed to the building prior to moving the company's operations there later this Summer, said Kolbay.

"As a creative organization, we are constantly challenging ourselves to see things in new and different ways, in benefit of our varied client base," said Kolbay. "The opportunity to reimagine this beautiful historic building as our creative headquarters just makes sense. Not only is it a sound environmental decision to convert an existing building into something new and serviceable, we're looking forward to drawing even more inspiration from this new location for years to come."

ArachnidWorks was recognized by the Frederick County Office of Economic Development as one of Frederick's Top 50 Workplaces for 2019. The company offers custom web design and development, branding, logo development, graphic design, marketing planning/research, copywriting, promotional products, trade show marketing, vehicle and space branding, photography, video production and strategically planned digital marketing and social media campaigns.

Press Contact

Monica Kolbay | President & CEO

ArachnidWorks, Inc.

240-285-9844 | Office

238416@email4pr.com

https://arachnidworks.com/

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arachnidworks-purchases-historic-building-on-south-carroll-street-301044700.html

SOURCE ArachnidWorks Inc.