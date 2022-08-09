Arakelian Wealth Management closes the first half of 2022 with outstanding organizational growth

4 min read

Sacramento, California --News Direct-- The Financial Services Network

The Financial Services Network (The Network) is pleased to announce that Arakelian Wealth Management (AWM), after a record-performing 2021, has closed the first half of 2022 with outstanding organizational growth. Their success can be attributed to a base of organic growth, and two recent practice acquisitions (the first from newly retired LPL advisor, Jane Levine, and the second from San Francisco-based advisor, Nathan Ladyzhensky). AWM is a comprehensive financial planning and wealth management firm based in the San Francisco Bay Area, with clients throughout California and nationally.

The firm has been growing since joining LPL Financial in 2016, Arakelian reported. Despite their success, Arakelian said he remains “most proud of how we have strategically built this business by focusing on one client at a time and developing strong relationships with each of them.” While Arakelian understands that investment management is a vital part of a client’s overall financial plan, he believes that true comprehensive and holistic wealth management must also emphasize family protection through insurance, business owner and key man fortification, wealth transfer, estate planning, and charitable giving strategies. He is a life insurance advocate when the need is presented, seeing it as the most viable solution to potential financial obstacles. This differentiates Arakelian from most financial advisors, and he believes this positions him with a competitive advantage while delivering an invaluable service to his clients.

Arakelian believes AWM’s success has been by way of the quality team he has surrounded himself. Wanda McNealy has been with the AWM team for almost 20 years and leads the administrative staff. Wanda, combined with The Network’s Virtual Admin (VA) team, deliver clients with a responsive operational service experience. Two years ago, Arakelian also brought his daughters, Talia and Lenna, onboard as marketing, events, social media, and client service coordinators to ensure visibility and to deliver a high-touch customer experience. Rounding out his deep bench, Chris Johnson, CFP®, serves as Chief Investment Officer & Financial Advisor. Working together since 2008, Arakelian commented, “I see Chris as my right hand and an absolute integral part of my succession plan—most importantly, our clients love him.”

As a long-time affiliate of The Network, Arakelian has worked with each of the firm’s Managing Partners over the years, and says he feels they continuously have his best interests in mind and are a true partner in the growth of AWM. “Daxs [Stadujar, Managing Partner] asked me when I was first joining The Network, ‘If we were looking back five years from now, what would make you say that you made the right decision joining?’ I responded simply: ‘Like in my business, do what you say you are going to do; be there as my advocate when I need you; and if there is an advisor who is considering retiring, I would appreciate the opportunity to be introduced and potentially considered.’ I can say unequivocally that The Network has delivered and far exceeded my expectations.”

Outside of these critical elements, Arakelian also utilizes two of The Network’s six services, including the aforementioned Virtual Administration and the Portfolio Consulting (PC) teams. Virtual Admin are available to advisors looking for additional help in operational or compliance-related duties; advisors work with their assigned VA one-on-one to develop a customized partnership focused on their working style and unique needs. The PC team works with advisors to build custom portfolios reflective of their investment philosophy, based on the financial objectives of their clients. These portfolio strategies are branded to advisors’ offices and fully integrated with powerful technology platforms.

“With Chris and the rest of the AWM team, the past has been bright, but the future is even brighter,” Managing Partner of The Network, Christopher Mercado said. “With the care and compassion that they bring to their clients speaks to the steady, trustworthiness of their expansion. I see nothing but good things for their future.”

The Financial Services Network is a group of professionals that provide services to financial professionals affiliated with LPL Financial (LPL) or Strategic Wealth Advisors Group (SWAG).

The financial consultants of Arakelian Wealth Management are registered representatives with, and Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, Inc. a registered investment advisor. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group, Inc. and Arakelian Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

About The Financial Services Network

The Financial Services Network comprises a highly specialized group of business, investment and compliance professionals dedicated to serving the needs of an elite community of independent financial advisors. United by a common bond of excellence and sharing the desire to elevate their practices, our advisors partner with us in the pursuit of growth, efficiency, acquisition strategies and seamless succession plans.

Contact Details

The Financial Services Network

Jessica Dolby

jdolby@fsnweb.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arakelian-wealth-management-closes-the-first-half-of-2022-with-outstanding-organizational-growth-479400221

