Arakhamia urges Ukrainian Cabinet to put an end to mobilization "fakes" and submit new bill for conscription

David Arakhamia says Cabinet of Ministers should submit draft law on mobilisation on 25 December

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers must accelerate the submission of a new bill regulating conscription, the head of the ruling Servant of the People party, David Arakhamia, said on Telegram on Dec. 25.

Read also: Defense Ministry mulling e-notifications to replace draft notices

"Today [December 25] the government was supposed to submit a bill on mobilization, on which it is working at the request of the military,” Arakhamia wrote.

“I hope that colleagues from the Cabinet of Ministers will finish their part of the work soon. The absence of this bill breeds uncertainty and a large number of fakes about checkpoints, about Diia, etc."

Updating Ukraine’s conscription policy has become a priority for the government following the military’s request to mobilize another half a million military personnel.

"The President clearly emphasized that he requires a comprehensive approach to military service in the Armed Forces,” Arakhamia wrote.

“Simply recruiting new people and not solving the problems of those who are serving now is not a solution. Parliament is waiting for a ready-made document that can be discussed at the committee. The military needs to solve their problems. Society wants to hear answers to all sensitive questions."

According to a statement made by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Dec. 19, he would need a “convincing argument” in order to authorize a large expansion of conscription and military recruitment.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine