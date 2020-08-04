    Advertisement

    Aramark: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $256.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

    The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

    The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $2.15 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

    Aramark shares have decreased 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 41% in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARMK

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.