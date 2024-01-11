Aramark offering a three-meat Red Zone Burger for Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game

Hey, are you a big mouth who is planning to be at Saturday’s AFC Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?

Ah, let me rephrase that. Do you have a big mouth? You’ll need to open wide to eat the latest creation from Aramark Sports + Entertainment.

Aramark said it is the “hospitality provider” for five of the teams in the NFL playoffs. The company announced its Culinary Calling Card, which is described as “a taste of the big host city at each stadium,” for those team’s games.

Its first offering is the Red Zone Burger, which will be sold at Arrowhead Stadium. It has three different types of meat.

Here is a description: “A stack of Merkts Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread, BBQ burnt ends, 8-ounce black angus short rib patty, chili spiced slab bacon, mac and cheese fried onion, black lava salt, and golden chicken wings on a red burger bun.”

That’s a meat-loving creation that Ron Swanson would enjoy.

The Red Zone Burger appears to be a meal unto itself.

The cost for the Red Zone Burger is $25, and it’ll be sold at Section 111 at Connected Concepts on Saturday.