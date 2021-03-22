Aramco Oil Payments to Saudi State Fall 30% to $110 Billion

Matthew Martin, Verity Ratcliffe and Anthony Di Paola
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Aramco’s payments to the Saudi Arabian government fell by 30% last year, even as the company maintained its $75 billion dividend, with the coronavirus pandemic sending crude prices tumbling.

The world’s biggest oil producer transferred 413 billion riyals ($110 billion) to the state in 2020 in the form of dividends, royalties and income taxes, Aramco said in a financial statement on Monday. The money is a crucial source of revenue for the government, whose budget deficit widened last year as the economy went into recession.

Aramco, 98% state-owned, kept its pledge to pay the $75 billion dividend, the largest of any listed company. But royalties and taxes more than halved to around $41 billion.

Aramco’s debt swelled to $162 billion at the end of 2020 after the company took on $90 billion of loans and bonds. Its net debt-to-equity ratio surged to 55% from 26% at the end of 2019. Many of those liabilities were used to fund a $69 billion acquisition of chemicals maker Sabic from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The government charges Aramco a royalty fee on every barrel of oil it produces, helping the state generate income on top of the taxes and dividends. Royalties slumped as the payments are linked to crude prices, which fell about 20% last year.

The company is “very optimistic” about prospects for the oil market in 2021, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said Monday on a call with analysts, forecasting an increase in demand, and consequently output. The company aims to channel most of its investment into oil and gas production this year.

Most of Aramco’s profit comes from its upstream business, which includes production of those hydrocarbons. That business posted a 40% decline in earnings before interest, tax and zakat -- a local charitable contribution -- to $110 billion in 2020.

The downstream division, which includes refining, chemicals and retail fuel sales, posted a loss of $5.4 billion on an Ebitz basis, wider than its 2019 loss of $927 million. Aramco is seeking to almost double its refining capacity this decade and aims to be a global leader in chemicals, helped by the Sabic acquisition.

Last year Aramco reshuffled its downstream business, which last made a profit in 2018, and created a separate division focused on “portfolio optimization” to scrutinize the company’s existing assets and develop plans to tap growing markets.

(Updates with CEO comments in sixth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Aramco 2020 profits slump on lower crude prices

    Energy giant Saudi Aramco on Sunday posted a 44.4 percent slump in 2020 net profit due to lower crude prices, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on global demand.

  • Saudi Aramco sticks with $75bn dividend amid tumultuous year for oil

    Sales at the world’s biggest oil company were hit by a decline in energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic and lower crude oil prices.

  • U.K. May Include Shipping in New Emissions Trading Platform

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is considering whether to include the shipping industry in its new carbon market as it seeks ways to eliminate transport pollution by 2050.Maritime Minister Robert Courts said the U.K. may follow the European Union’s proposal to include shipping in its Emissions Trading System, where pollution limits are imposed on utilities, factories and airlines. Britain has developed its own emissions market as a result of leaving the bloc in January.“We want to work with international partners, and collaboration and co-operation is key to progress in this sphere, across EU partners and the wider world,” he said in an interview.The shipping industry is responsible for a huge amount of pollution. If it were a country, shipping would rank alongside Germany as the world’s sixth-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, according to the World Bank. But progress has been slow on helping the industry clean up.Putting a price on carbon emissions through a market mechanism is designed to penalize polluters and encourage investment in green technology. The 16-year-old EU trading system, the world’s largest, is the centerpiece of the bloc’s efforts to meet tougher climate goals. Courts’ comments came as his department opened bids for a 20 million-pound ($28 million) fund to help shipbuilders design a new generation of non-polluting vessels.The fund is part of the Department for Transport’s plan to ensure that all vessels for U.K. waters ordered from 2025 will come with zero-emission-capable technologies. That would include everything from the vessels working on offshore wind farms to recreational sailing boats and yachts.Courts said the fund wouldn’t discriminate between different types of technology, such as ammonia, hydrogen fuel cells, electric batteries or biofuels.“It’s important as a government that we’re not prescriptive about what we think the answer is going to be,” he said. “We want to give people that initial impetus to go away and investigate the different solutions and then to come up with what will work best.”But the funding is just a small fraction of the investment that will be needed to eliminate pollution from the shipping industry. The independent Climate Change Committee estimates that zero carbon shipping would require spending of 160 million pounds a year in 2035, rising to 350 million pounds a year by mid century.Shipping isn’t currently included in the U.K. government’s target to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson included the 20 million pound funding for the industry as part of his green 10 point plan announced in November.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World's Largest Oil Company Eyes Hydrogen Production With China

    The world's largest oil company is exploring hydrogen energy production with China as the energy source gains popularity.

  • Pepsi Stock Has Lagged Behind. Why That Can Change.

    Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman says the market is sorely underestimating the stock. She upgraded Pepsi to Overweight from Equal Weight.

  • Astra Shot Gets Boost From U.S. Trial; N.J. Pause: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine was 79% effective in preventing Covid-19 in a U.S. trial, which may bolster global confidence in the shot after earlier confusion over its efficacy. New Jersey will pause further rollbacks of restrictions as its case count surges to the highest in the nation.U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s “reassured” that the European Union doesn’t want a vaccine blockade, following reports that the bloc is ready to start withholding shots from the U.K. German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed keeping lockdown restrictions in force for another four weeks.Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to get vaccinated on Tuesday. Australia’s vaccine rollout is being hampered by torrential rain and flooding. Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 123 million; deaths top 2.7 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 447 million shots given worldwideA new generation of vaccines is coming, some with no needlesWhy the Tokyo Olympics will be like no otherHow Europe injected doubt into a vaccine the world needsCan you get Covid twice? What reinfection cases mean: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Lebanon in Talks on Sputnik Production (10:10 a.m. NY)Lebanon is in talks with Russia on the possibility of manufacturing the Sputnik vaccine at one of the country’s companies.The caretaker premier held a meeting with the Russian ambassador, the caretaker industry minister and the chairman of the Beirut-based Arwan Lebanon, which seeks to manufacture the vaccine, on Monday.Johnson Doesn’t Expect EU Vaccine Blockade (8:59 a.m. NY)British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s “reassured” that the European Union is not seeking a vaccine blockade, as government and opposition politicians showed rare united front on the issue. Both sides were critical of the bloc over reports it plans to restrict exports of vaccines to its former member.”I’m reassured by talking to EU partners over the last few months that they don’t want to see blockades,” Johnson said in a pooled interview with broadcasters Monday. “That’s very, very important.”Earlier, U.K. opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told LBC radio on Monday that banning exports would not be a good idea.The EU is ready to start withholding shots from the U.K., risking a sharp deterioration in relations with London in a bid to turn around its lackluster vaccination campaign, according to a senior EU official. The bloc will likely reject authorizations to export AstraZeneca’s vaccines and their ingredients to the U.K. until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the 27-nation bloc, the official said.Putin to Get Covid-19 Vaccine on Tuesday (8:57 a.m. NY)Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to get vaccinated on Tuesday, more than three months after Russia started mass inoculations to protect the population from the pandemic.“Vaccination is of course a free choice of each individual, a personal decision of each person,” Putin said Monday at a televised video-conference with officials and executives on boosting inoculation production. “I intend do it tomorrow.”New Jersey to Pause Reopenings as Cases Rise (8:52 a.m. NY)New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state will pause further rollbacks of pandemic restrictions as its case count surges to the highest in the nation.Capacity at New Jersey’s restaurants, gyms, salons, and other recreational facilities increased to 50% on Friday as Murphy eased rules put in place over a year ago to stem the coronavirus outbreak. The number of people allowed at gatherings has also more than doubled to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.French Labor Minister Hospitalized With Virus (8:13 a.m. NY)France’s Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne has been hospitalized due to Covid, the French government said in a statement on Monday. Borne, who tested positive on March 14, is being monitored and is improving, the labor ministry said.France imposed lockdowns last week on several regions, including Paris, in a bid to contain a new coronavirus wave.Fauci Says Russian Shot Looks ‘Quite Effective’ (7:57 a.m. NY)Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. expert on infectious diseases, said the data on the Sputnik V vaccine developed in Russia looks good and leads him to believe that it’s “quite effective.”“I’ve taken a look at some of the reports. It looks pretty good,” Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday during the Hugh Hewitt radio show.In August 2020, Fauci said he was skeptical of the vaccine after the Russian government approved it after only two months of trials.Merkel Seeks Longer, Tighter Lockdown (6:41 a.m. NY)Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed extending and tightening Germany’s lockdown after Covid-19 contagion rates nearly doubled in a month, highlighting Europe’s struggles to contain the pandemic.The plan would prolong current curbs through April 18 and calls for new measures in hard-hit areas, according to a chancellery draft seen by Bloomberg. Merkel and regional leaders will discuss the proposals on Monday as infections reach levels that would trigger more stringent measures on Europe’s biggest economy.Germany’s rate of infections climbed to the highest level in almost two months, with the national seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people rising to 107.3, the most since January 26, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s health agency, said on its website.Niger Begins Vaccinations With Sinopharm (6:34 a.m. NY)Niger will begin its vaccination program this week after receiving a donation of 400,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The country aims to vaccinate 60% of its population of 23 million, President Mahamadou Issoufou said when the first batch of shots was received.Just like its West African neighbors, Niger has been largely spared from a deadly second wave of the virus, reporting 4,918 cases and 185 coronavirus-related deaths as of March 21. Niger reported its first case of Covid-19 on March 19 last year.India to Increase Gap Between Two Astra Shots (6:23 a.m. NY)Vaccine panels in India recommended extending the gap between first and second shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 4-6 weeks to 6-8 weeks, after examining scientific evidence and concluding that “it appears protection is enhanced” if the second dose if administered later, according to a government statement.IAG Slips on Concerns Over Summer Travel (5:26 p.m. HK)British Airways parent IAG SA led a decline in European aviation stocks on concern that another wave of infections in Europe could stymie prospects for overseas travel this summer.IAG fell as much as 16%, the most since March 16, 2020, when lockdowns went into effect across the world, and was down 5.3% at 11:52 a.m. in London. Ryanair Holdings Plc dropped as much as 7.4%, while EasyJet Plc slid as much as 10%.Pakistan Plans to Increase Curbs (5:26 p.m. HK)Weekly coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged the most in more than eight months, prompting the government to plan for an increase in curbs and stricter enforcement. Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive in the past week, and Pakistan has already suspended its biggest T-20 cricket tournament.Separately, Pakistan received its first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine last week, while CanSino Biologics Inc.’s first batch is expected this week, for use in the private market.Russia Signs Indian Deal to Make Sputnik V (4:03 p.m. HK)Russia announced a deal with Virchow Biotech Private Limited of India to produce of up to 200 million doses per year of its Sputnik V vaccine, with commercial production beginning later in 2021. The agreement is the third to be confirmed during March.The deal brings total production commitments from India to more than 650 million a year once production ramps up. Though Sputnik V hasn’t yet been approved for use in India, Russia aims to use the country as a major base for exports of the vaccine as it seeks to inoculate nearly 1 in 10 people in the world this year.Austria Mulls Pause in Plan to Reopen Economy (3:45 p.m. HK)Rising infection rates and hospitalizations in many regions are forcing Austria to reconsider plans to reopen sections of the economy later this week. The country’s seven-day incidence of 236 cases per 100,000 people is twice the rate of Germany’s. Only the far-western province of Vorarlberg has reduced rates below 100.Public health officials are warning that a continued surge in transmission will quickly overwhelm intensive care facilities. Austria’s government is meeting with health officials and opposition parties on Monday in Vienna, with an announcement expected in the afternoon.Astra-Oxford Vaccine Prevents 79% of Cases (3:17 p.m. HK)The vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford was 79% effective in preventing the disease in a U.S. trial, paving the way for the shot’s potential approval.The U.K. drugmaker published the first data from a study of more than 30,000 volunteers on Monday. The results are good news for older adults, who made up about a quarter of the tests, after trials last year failed to provide conclusive data for that age group due to a lack of participants over the age of 65. The vaccine was also shown to be 100% effective at preventing severe disease, death and hospitalization.The findings should go some way to bolstering confidence in the shot globally after confusion over the true efficacy of the vaccine and the best dosing regimen has impacted take-up, particularly in Europe.Mass Vaccination Is Only Way Out: Le Maire (2:59 p.m. HK)Mass vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic, which forced the French government to lock down the Paris area and other regions again this month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. Exceptions to the lockdown restrictions, for example keeping hair salons and chocolate shops open, “help keep up the morale of the French,” Le Maire said in an interview with RTL radio. “I am not saying this is perfect.”Greece Issues Order for Doctors (2:56 p.m. HK)Greece issued an order for private-sector doctors and specialists to work for the country’s national health service in the capital Athens and its surrounding Attica region given current emergency conditions related to the third wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilas said. Only a small number of doctors had responded to a government appeal for strengthening medical personnel, he said.Philippines Becomes Southeast Asia Hot Spot (1:25 p.m. HK)A surge of new coronavirus cases in the Philippines has pushed the nation’s seven-day moving average for infections to the highest in Southeast Asia, surpassing Indonesia for the first time since September. Although Indonesia still has the most cases in the region, it has seen a steady decline in the pace of new infections since early February, while the Philippines has experienced a marked increase. As a result, Manila and nearby areas have been placed under tighter movement curbs for two weeks, reversing the re-opening of businesses that had begun after last year’s record economic slump.Malaysia, Singapore Mull Vaccine Certificates (1:15 p.m. HK)Malaysia and Singapore are set to explore reciprocal vaccination certification as part of the post Covid-19 collaboration between the Southeast Asian neighbors. The arrangement will be discussed when Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visits Malaysia for a two-day visit starting March 23, Malaysia’s foreign affairs minister said in a statement on Monday.NZ to Set Date for Travel Bubble (1:10 p.m. HK)New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a date for the commencement of a quarantine-free travel corridor between New Zealand and Australia will be announced on April 6. The so-called travel bubble is “highly complex” and several conditions must be met before any final decision is made by the cabinet, Ardern said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two more lawsuits have been filed against Deshaun Watson, running the total to nine

    Six days ago, no lawsuits had been filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging misconduct during massage sessions. The number has reached nine. Via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com, two more lawsuits against Watson have been filed. Seven were filed last week. On Friday, lawyer Tony Buzbee said at a press conference that 12 total lawsuits [more]

  • Saudi Aramco has lost the title of world’s most profitable company

    After a pandemic year that slashed demand for fossil fuels, the state-run oil producer's profits dropped 44% to $49 billion.

  • Your next bicycle could have titanium alloy tires like NASA's rovers

    NASA has been developing metal tires at its Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, for more than seven years, spending "several million dollars" in the process. Now, the space-age tires made from NiTinol, a shape metal alloy made from nickel and titanium that springs back after being deformed, are about to cross over into the consumer space. The first application from The Smart Tire Company will be for bicycles.

  • Is Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Is The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial […]

  • Sen. Duckworth: GA shootings look 'racially motivated'

    "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian-Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation.""It looks racially motivated to me," she said, adding the caveat that she is not a police officer or personally investigating the crimes.Police in Atlanta are still investigating the motive in connection with the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, on Tuesday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • A police detective filed for divorce from his wife after she was photographed with another man at the Capitol riot

    Jennifer Heinl was charged with several crimes after the riot, including disorderly and disruptive conduct and violent entry.

  • Marriage Certificate Proves Harry and Meghan Did Not Marry in Their Backyard as They Told Oprah

    PoolPrince Harry and Meghan Markle were not married three days before their official ceremony, as they claimed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their own wedding certificate has revealed.In the interview, Meghan told Oprah she and Harry tied the knot “in our backyard” three days before the $50m public wedding on May 19, 2018. The claim has been much disputed, not least because in the U.K. a minimum of two witnesses are needed for a legal marriage to take place. However others have argued that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview is a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told VicarThe marriage certificate document was obtained by British newspaper the Sun which paid £42 (about $58) to obtain a copy from Britain’s General Register Office.The certificate, which gives the witnesses as Prince Charles and Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, appears to confirm the couple were indeed married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle—and a former official who helped draw up the licence for the wedding told the paper Meghan is “obviously confused” over the marriage.Stephen Borton, former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told the Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed. They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law.“What I suspect they did was exchange some simple vows they had perhaps written themselves, and which is fashionable, and said that in front of the Archbishop.”Meghan, 39, said in her interview: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”The certificate lists Harry as “single” and his occupation as a “Prince of the United Kingdom” and Meghan as “divorced” and an “actor.” Her dad Thomas Markle is described as a “lighting director” and Charles is described as a “Prince of the United Kingdom”.The archbishop’s office has refused to comment.However, as The Daily Beast reported last week, Mark Edwards, a priest from Newcastle, said he checked with the archbishop’s office and was told that the claim that they got married in the back garden of their home may have been the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview.He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfil, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”The Daily Beast has sought comment from the Sussexes’ communications team.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.