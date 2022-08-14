Aramco Profit Surges on High Prices and Strong Demand for Oil

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco reported a 90% increase in quarterly earnings, following big oil rivals with a surge in profits, driven by higher crude prices and production.

Aramco’s net income rose to $48.4 billion in the second quarter, up from $25.5 billion a year earlier, the state-controlled company said on Sunday.

Aramco “expects oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in a statement.

The company kept its quarterly dividend, a crucial source of revenue for the kingdom’s government, unchanged at $18.8 billion.

Aramco is in a rare sweet-spot, benefiting from both high production and sales prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent crude prices soaring throughout the first half of the year while the economic rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has led to high demand for fuels.

