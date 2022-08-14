Aramco Profit Surges on High Prices and Strong Demand for Oil

Reema Alothman
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco reported a 90% increase in quarterly earnings, following big oil rivals with a surge in profits, driven by higher crude prices and production.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Aramco’s net income rose to $48.4 billion in the second quarter, up from $25.5 billion a year earlier, the state-controlled company said on Sunday.

Aramco “expects oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade,” Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in a statement.

The company kept its quarterly dividend, a crucial source of revenue for the kingdom’s government, unchanged at $18.8 billion.

Aramco is in a rare sweet-spot, benefiting from both high production and sales prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent crude prices soaring throughout the first half of the year while the economic rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has led to high demand for fuels.

Click here for more details from the results.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins

    DUBAI (Reuters) -State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a soaring 90% rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday, beating analyst expectations and propelled by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins. The company expects "oil demand to continue to grow for the rest of the decade, despite downward economic pressures on short-term global forecasts," Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said in the earnings report. Aramco's net profit rose to 181.64 billion riyals ($48.39 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 95.47 billion riyals a year earlier.

  • McDonald’s races to hire over-50s as companies seek to lure retirees back to work

    McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more over-50s, amid a scramble by businesses across the country to fill jobs with retirees.

  • Fuel Is Not Energy. Investors Should Know the Difference.

    Is the energy company you're investing in part of the shrinking fuel business or the growing power business?

  • 10 big takeaways from the Eagles 24-21 loss to the Jets in preseason opener

    10 big takeaways from the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 loss to the New York Jets in preseason opener

  • Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser: a homegrown engineer who reached the top

    At an industry event this year in Riyadh, the Saudi energy minister paused at about 9 p.m. in front of some 1,000 people and told them it was bedtime for Amin Nasser, the chief executive of state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco. Over a career of four decades, Nasser has earned a reputation for a style of dedication that means he will be making sure he's prepared for the challenges of the day ahead, not mingling into the early hours. Aramco on Sunday reported a soaring 90 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating analyst expectations, boosted by higher oil prices, volumes sold and refining margins.

  • Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party's longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan.

  • UK Coal Mine Dilemma Pits Energy Crisis Against Green Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- In the far northwest corner of England, coal mining was so finished that the local museum paying tribute to the industry shut a few years ago after running into financial trouble.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkEvery Wall Street Trend Goes Haywir

  • Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Save Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkEvery Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock B

  • Stock Market Recovery Faces a New Hurdle as Record Buybacks Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- An end to corporate America’s record stock-buying spree is giving equity bulls one more thing to worry about.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkEvery Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are CrushedJPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and B

  • Oil Posts Weekly Gain as Traders Weigh Demand Outlook, Iran Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined Friday but still posted a weekly gain as traders weighed the prospects of higher demand this winter against the potential for Iranian supply to return. Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Trump Search’s Revelations Open New Political Front for MidtermsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkEvery Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bea

  • Goldman Says Commodity Prices Are 'Irrational'—After Slicing Oil Forecast

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs said commodity markets were behaving irrationally, and warned of "unsustainable prices." Prices and inventories are falling, while demand is beating expectations and supply is disappointing, they said in a note late Thursday. Normally, a combination of higher demand and lower supply would make prices rise. The bank lowered its forecast for Brent prices earlier this week. It now predicts $125 a barrel in three months' time and $120 a barrel in 12 months. Goldman Sachs pr

  • Aces fan battling cancer to meet Kelsey Plum after social media plea

    Making a wish come true for an Aces fan battling cancer. A homemade sign and social media plea from an Aces star has led a valley woman on the verge of meeting one of her idols. Jeremy Chen reports.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Centiva Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Centiva Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the fund’s investment philosophy and latest portfolio adjustements, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Centiva Capital. Karim Abbadi and Edward McBride founded the New York-based hedge fund manager Centiva Capital […]

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Brilliant Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a 34% peak plunge in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for at Least 40% Upside; Here’s Why

    Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response. Whether this

  • Bally's Close to Making a Huge Las Vegas Strip Deal

    In early August, Bally's Corp. stock tumbled after the casino operator cut its 2022 revenue and EBITDA estimates due to weakness at its venue in Atlantic City. "Given commentary around the guidance cut, we expect the miss on margins reflects difficulties improving profitability at Bally's Atlantic City," Stifel analyst Jeffrey Stantial said in a recent note, according to Casino.org. Bally's hopes to close its $308 million purchase of the Tropicana as soon as next month, though the company doesn't have plans to upgrade the property for at least a year.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock

    Latest sale worth about $6.88B.

  • 2 High Yield Energy Stocks You Can Hold for the Rest of Your Life

    Strong crude oil prices have once again brought investors' attention to energy stocks that have long been underperforming. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil price has largely been above $90 per barrel since the beginning of March. Here are two stocks that have delivered solid dividend growth consistently over the years, irrespective of oil prices.