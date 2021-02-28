Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10 billion loan: sources

FILE PHOTO: Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia
Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia
·2 min read

By Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has asked banks to extend by a year a $10 billion loan it raised last May, two sources familiar with the matter said, suggesting that rebounding crude prices are not pushing the oil giant to reduce debt for the time being.

The sources confirmed a report by Loan Pricing Corporation, a fixed-income news provider owned by Refinitiv.

It is at the banks' discretion whether to extend the loan, but lenders will likely agree in order to maintain a good relationship with Aramco in the hope of receiving future business, LPC said citing a banker.

One of the sources, who confirmed the report, echoed that, saying: "It's Aramco. Why not?"

Aramco declined to comment.

LPC cited a banker as saying it was possible Aramco would try to push down pricing by arguing that market conditions have improved since May, when oil prices were much lower and there was much uncertainty about the pandemic.

The loan started at 50 basis points over LIBOR, a rate that steps up as more money is drawn from the facility, one of the sources told Reuters, adding Aramco could try to reduce pricing by 10 to 15 bps.

Brent crude futures settled at $66.13 a barrel last week. In May last year they were trading at around $30 a barrel, as global demand plunged due to the coronavirus crisis.

Sources told Reuters last year that Aramco would use the loan to back its acquisition of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a deal worth almost $70 billion.

LPC had previously reported, citing a banker, that the loan would be repaid with the proceeds from a bond sale by the fourth quarter of 2020. That did not happen, even though Aramco raised $8 billion in a multi-tranche bond deal in November.

Saudi Aramco's profits plummeted last year, but it stuck to a promised $75 billion annual dividend, most of which goes to the Saudi government.

HSBC said this month that Aramco's prospects look more positive and promising for 2021, hinting at declining net debt and a possible dividend hike.

(Editing by Susan Fenton)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: ECB's Stournaras calls for increasing bond buying to calm markets

    Greece's Yannis Stournaras became the first European Central Bank policymaker on Friday to openly call for increasing the pace of ECB bond purchases to stem a rise in borrowing costs. With euro zone bond yields set for their biggest monthly rise in three years, the ECB is under some pressure to make good on its promise to keep borrowing costs easy for the coronavirus-stricken bloc through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). "In my view, there is an unwarranted tightening of bond yields, so it would perhaps be desirable for the ECB to accelerate the pace of PEPP purchases to ensure favourable financing conditions during the pandemic," Stournaras told Reuters in an interview.

  • India's Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid: ET

    India's conglomerate Reliance Industries has partnered with Facebook Inc, Google and fintech player Infibeam to set up a national digital payment network, Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources. Last year, India's central bank invited companies to forge new umbrella entities (NUEs) to create a payments network that would rival the system operated by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), as it seeks to reduce concentration risks in the space.

  • Restauranteur Danny Meyer on minimum wage: we’re ‘way behind’ on a national level

    Union Square Hospitality Group CEO Danny Meyer and USHG Acquisition Group&nbsp;CEO Adam Sokoloff join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss their new SPAC.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Daxor Corporation (NYSEMKT:DXR)

    Does the February share price for Daxor Corporation ( NYSEMKT:DXR ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) has become an unusual but lucrative stock. The San Diego-based real estate investment trust (REIT) directly benefits from the growth of the marijuana business despite its status as a real estate company. Innovative Industrial leases agricultural property and greenhouses set up to meet the needs of cannabis producers, and collects rental revenue from them.

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • Investors Can’t Get Enough of Europe’s New SPAC Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are rushing to back Europe’s emerging SPAC stars, from ex-Credit Suisse Group AG boss Tidjane Thiam to former Deutsche Bank AG dealmaker Garth Ritchie.Thiam raised $300 million for a special purpose acquisition company focused on deals in the financial industry, up from an initial $250 million target, according to a statement Friday. He joins a clutch of seasoned leaders in Europe that are seeing soaring demand for their blank-check firms, helped by the relative scarcity of issuers from the region looking to tap American investors.Centricus, the London-based investment firm that helped set up the SoftBank Vision Fund, priced a $300 million offering this month for its first U.S. SPAC after boosting the deal size by 20%. The blank-check company, led by former Deutsche Bank investment banking head Ritchie, eventually brought in a total of $345 million after an over-allotment option was also exercised.While more European sponsors are lining up to join Wall Street’s blank-check boom, they still remain a small fraction of the overall market, lending them an air of exclusivity. Nearly two hundred blank-check companies have completed U.S. listings this year, raising a combined $60 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s already more than 70% of last year’s record fundraising tally.Europe is currently “a less crowded arena” for deals, said Saadi Soudavar, Deutsche Bank’s co-head of equity capital markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Several more SPACs focused on the region are set to list in the coming months, he said by phone Friday.“We are seeing a robust pipeline building,” said Soudavar, whose bank was one of the arrangers on Thiam’s blank-check IPO. “Part of the differentiation that we’re seeing at the moment in the pipeline is an increase in SPACs looking at EMEA targets.”In the latest sign of the feverish demand, Russian telecom veteran Ivan Tavrin attracted more than $6 billion of investor orders for his latest pair of blank-check companies, people with knowledge of the matter said. That’s more than 13 times the combined amount the former MegaFon PJSC head was seeking for the two firms, which started trading in New York last week. A representative said the deals saw strong demand, declining to comment further.In December, former Barclays Plc banker Makram Azar boosted the size of his blank-check IPO to raise $300 million. He’s now scouting for gems among the dozens of European tech and fintech unicorns. Avanti Acquisition Corp., backed by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and French entrepreneur Ian Gallienne, also upsized its October IPO. It ended up raising $600 million to target family-owned companies in the region.The rush of capital into these offerings is a positive sign for some upcoming deals. Oliver Samwer, the co-founder of German startup incubator Rocket Internet SE, filed this month for a $250 million SPAC targeting technology deals outside the U.S.(Updates with banker quote from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • Here’s What’s Happening With Returns At Cogstate (ASX:CGS)

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Why Is Abbott (ABT) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Abbott (ABT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • 'I still don't have my money': IRS still hasn't processed millions of 2019 tax returns

    Detroit woman among many who struggle in 2021 to find out what happened to 2019 income tax refunds. IRS continues to deal with backlog of returns.

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    This conference call may also contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements, among others regarding Addus' expected quarterly and annual financial performance for 2021 or beyond. For this purpose any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

  • 5 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

    It's been nearly a year since the stock market had one of its biggest meltdowns in history. The stock market has undergone 38 corrections since 1950. Rather than panicking about a market crash, make a list of stocks to buy during the next crash.

  • Judge Says CDC's Eviction Ban Is Unconstitutional. Here's What That Means for Renters

    Most have been protected from eviction proceedings thanks to an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In September, the CDC issued a moratorium on evictions for tenants earnings below $99,000 (or $198,000 as joint filers). Rent was not waived for these tenants -- they still owed the landlord any missed payments.

  • House Approves $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

    The proposal would temporarily increase the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child for most families and have 50% of it paid in advance by the IRS.

  • Buffett’s ‘Tone Deaf’ Annual Letter Skirts Major Controversies

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s 15-page annual letter to shareholders on Saturday made mention of the pandemic that ravaged the globe in 2020 exactly once: One of his furniture companies had to close for a time because of the virus, the billionaire noted on page nine.Buffett likewise steered clear of politics, despite the contested presidential election and riots at the U.S. Capitol, and never touched on race or inequality even after protests and unrest broke out in cities across the nation last year. He also avoided delving into the competitive deal-making pressures faced by his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a topic routinely dissected in past year’s letters.“Here you have a company with such a revered leader who’s held in such high regard -- whose opinion matters, who has businesses that were directly impacted by the pandemic, insurance companies that were influenced by global warming and social inflation -- and there was not one word about the pandemic,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in a phone interview. “That to me was striking. It was tone deaf and it was disappointing.”Buffett, 90, has been unusually quiet since last year’s annual meeting in May amid a multitude of issues facing Americans. His annual letters are often seen as a chance to offer investors help in understanding his thinking on broad topics and market trends, in addition to details on how his conglomerate is faring.But the Berkshire chief executive officer carefully weighs his words, and some topics, such as the pandemic, risk veering into highly controversial political territory, Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview.“There’s been a lot of comments about the pandemic and the impact on the businesses, but by not saying something in the letter, I think it’s just a way to try and avoid saying something that could be perceived as a political statement, which he’s been less willing to do in recent years,” Shanahan said.A representative for Buffett didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment placed outside routine office hours.Buffett also stayed quiet on topics that are key to his conglomerate, such as the market environment amid a tumultuous year -- and the work of key investing deputies like Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, according to Cole Smead, whose Smead Capital Management oversees investments in Berkshire.“There’s more found by what’s not in the letter,” said Smead, the firm’s president and portfolio manager. “I think just time and time again in this letter were sins of omission.”Here are other key takeaways from Buffett’s letter and Berkshire’s annual report:1. Buffett Relies on Buybacks Instead of DealsBerkshire repurchased a record $24.7 billion of its own stock as Buffett struggled to find better ways to invest his enormous pile of cash.And there’s more where that came from: The conglomerate has continued to buy its own stock since the end of last year, and is likely to keep at it, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter.“That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet,” Buffett said in the letter, which pointed out that the company “made no sizable acquisitions” in 2020.Berkshire did make a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up, leading to the surge in share repurchases.2. Apple Is as Valuable to Berkshire as BNSF RailroadBerkshire’s $120 billion investment in Apple Inc. stock has become so valuable that Buffett places it in the same category as the sprawling railroad business he spent a decade building.He began building a stake in the iPhone maker in 2016, and spent just $31.1 billion acquiring it all. The surge in value since then places it among the company’s top three assets, alongside his insurers and BNSF, the U.S. railroad purchase completed in 2010, according to the annual letter.“In certain respects, it’s his kind of business,” said James Armstrong, who manages assets including Berkshire shares as president of Henry H. Armstrong Associates. “It’s very much brand name, it’s global, it’s an absolutely addictive product.”Buffett had always balked at technology investments, saying he didn’t understand the companies well enough. But the rise of deputies including Combs and Weschler has brought Berkshire deep into the sector. In addition to Apple, the conglomerate has built up stakes in Amazon.com Inc., cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc.3. Buffett Concedes Error in $37.2 Billion DealBuffett admitted he made a mistake when he bought Precision Castparts Corp. five years ago for $37.2 billion.“I paid too much for the company,” the billionaire investor said Saturday in his annual letter. “No one misled me in any way -- I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential.”Berkshire took an almost $11 billion writedown last year that was largely tied to Precision Castparts, the maker of equipment for aerospace and energy industries based in Portland, Oregon.The pandemic was the main culprit. Precision Castparts struggled as demand for flights plummeted, prompting airlines to park their jets and slash their schedules. Less flying means lower demand for replacement parts and new aircraft. Precision slashed its workforce by about 40% last year, according to Berkshire’s annual report.4. Profit Gains Thanks to Railroad, ManufacturersDespite the pandemic’s effects continuing to hit Berkshire’s collection of businesses, the conglomerate posted a near 14% gain in operating earnings in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.That was helped by a record quarter for railroad BNSF since its 2010 purchase and one of the best quarters for the manufacturing operations since mid-2019.5. Good-bye Omaha, Hello Los AngelesBerkshire’s annual meeting has for years drawn throngs of Buffett fans to Omaha, Nebraska, where the conglomerate is based. This year, the show is moving to the West Coast.While still virtual because of the pandemic, the annual meeting will be filmed in Los Angeles, the company said Saturday.That will bring the event closer to the home of Buffett’s longtime business partner, Charlie Munger. Buffett and Munger will be joined by two key deputies, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, who will also field questions.Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Berkshire’s headquarters, last year faced “a dark arena, 18,000 empty seats and a camera” at the annual meeting, Buffett said in his letter. The 90-year-old billionaire said he expects to do an in-person meeting in 2022.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.