Aransas Pass ISD student involved in Corpus Christi police officer involved shooting

The Aransas Pass ISD student who prompted campuses to be placed on lockdown Tuesday was shot and killed by Corpus Christi police after a hit-and-run crash near Crosstown Expressway and Trojan Drive, Aransas Pass police announced Wednesday on Facebook.

The student was identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office Thursday as 15-year-old Kody Marshall.

Three Aransas Pass Independent School District campuses were placed on lockdown around 1 p.m. Tuesday after police received a report of a student at Aransas Pass High School carrying a firearm.

According to Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard, the student fled the scene after being confronted by school authorities, prompting a three-hour lockdown and search by police.

Around 2:50 p.m., officers with Corpus Christi police responded to a major crash on Crosstown Expressway near Trojan Drive. The person who caused the crash — now known to be the Aransas Pass ISD student — fled the scene on foot.

Officers began searching the surrounding neighborhoods and located a suspect matching the description provided near the 1700 block of Hickory Place.

Corpus Christi police said the suspect fired shots at officers and attempted to flee again, before being struck by an officer's return fire.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Corpus Christi police said officers were able to locate a handgun that belonged to the suspect on scene.

The officers involved in the incident will be placed on paid administrative leave, in accordance with current department practice and policy, Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said Tuesday.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said its investigation “strongly suggests that the suspect in both incidents will be the same individual.”

Aransas Pass police said they are working with Corpus Christi police to answer "many remaining questions."

This is a developing story. Check back to Caller.com for updates.

